11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20

From decorations to games, these will help you get the most out of your outdoor space.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With summer in full swing, we’ve been turning to Tractor Supply more and more to stock up on everything we’ll need for spending time outdoors. But the best part has been discovering that the rural retailer is stocked in this category with tons of products that are truly budget-friendly. This week, we’re grabbing games and entertainment options, patio decor, garden essentials, and more, all without spending too much. Here are the best new Tractor Supply backyard finds that are available for under $20.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now.

1 Harper & Willow Metal Sun and Moon Windchime

Sometimes, simple decor is more when it comes to your outdoor space. This Harper & Willow Metal Sun and Moon Windchime ($12.99) is a classic way to turn each breeze into a part of the scenery and add a whimsical look to your yard.

2 Banzai Americana Splash Sprint Racing Slide

Is there a summer activity more classic than yard-based water games? This Banzai Americana Splash Sprint Racing Slide ($15.99) is a great way to cool off and stay entertained. And with its patriotic motif, it’s perfect for that 4th of July barbecue!

3 GroundWork Garden Trellis with Finials

Once your garden has grown out, the only thing left to do is to let it literally grow up! This GroundWork Garden Trellis with Finials ($19.99) is an affordable yet effective addition that gives those flowering vines, vegetables, and more a way to get off the ground.

Customers have also heaped praise on this essential item, saying it’s of “nice quality and [a] great price” and “looks great in the yard.”

4 GroundWork 14 in. Metal Planter Stand

You know what another great way to make your plants stand out is? By literally standing them up, of course! This GroundWork 14 in. Metal Planter Stand ($12.74) is an affordably effective method of literally elevating your flowers. It’s also great for anyone worried about their planters ruining their decks or staining their patio floor!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Decor Finds.

5 Red Shed Baby Chicken Pool Float

If you’re planning on spending as much time in the pool as we are this summer, you’re going to need a way to lounge around. This Red Shed Baby Chicken Pool Float ($19.99) is a cheeky, fun departure from traditional inflatables, all while adding a bit of playful color to the scene, too. And like any good float, it comes with a cup holder for your beverage.

6 Techko Outdoor Solar Rattan-Style LED Lantern

Setting up exterior lighting can get expensive quickly, not to mention take up a ton of time for running wires and setting everything up. Fortunately, you can avoid both of those outcomes with a Techko Outdoor Solar Rattan-Style LED Lantern ($19.99). These sun-powered pieces are easily movable and set a nice ambiance with their glow, whether it’s being used as a table centerpiece, lighting stairways, or illuminating a path.

7 Red Shed Reversible Outdoor Rug

One of the best ways to make your backyard patio really feel like an outdoor living room isn’t just about picking the right chairs, table, or sofa: It’s also about decorating what’s under your feet, too. This Red Shed Reversible Outdoor Rug ($15.99) is not only priced in line with a typical door mat (despite being 5′ by 7′), but it also comes in multiple designs and colors that will surely fit your look.

8 Koosh Double Boom Paddles

In keeping with the spirit of fun games for summer get-togethers, we are hard-pressed to come up with one that’s more universally appealing than Koosh Double Boom Paddles ($15.99). Combining that beloved frilly ’90s toy with tennis is a surefire hit for any party. And with the patriotic motif, it’s on-theme for the 4th!

“This is a fun game to play, keeps both kids and adults busy and moving!” writes one happy customer. “Paddles are big enough for bigger hands and light enough for smaller hands. Also, I like that the Koosh ball is light. Definitely a fun outdoor game!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Backyard Finds This Week.

9 GroundWork Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer

No matter how enthusiastic you are about getting outside, being able to spend time in your backyard involves some cooperation from the weather. This GroundWork Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Thermometer ($19.99) is a must-have for amateur meteorologists, providing essential information such as daily high and low temperatures at a glance.

10 Red Shed Farmer’s Floral Square Throw Pillow

Don’t leave your outdoor furniture to fend for itself! You can easily give them a little more life (without breaking the bank) thanks to this Red Shed Farmer’s Floral Square Throw Pillow ($19.99). It’s one of the easiest ways to dress up those couches, sofas, chaises, chairs, and benches, while also making them comfier to sit on.

11 Red Shed Solar Powered Pool Light

The ultimate ambiance move in any backyard is being able to modify the look of your swimming space. This Red Shed Solar Powered Pool Light ($13.99) comes with a handy remote, allowing you to change colors to match the mood and set the ambiance. It’s a must-have for anyone who loves to throw a sunset get-together!