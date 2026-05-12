11 Best New Home Depot Patio Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Your outdoor space will feel nice and inviting with these furniture and decor picks.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

After a truly brutal winter, being able to spend time outdoors this spring has felt like a real treat. And as full-blown summer approaches, we’re prepping our outdoor living rooms with some seriously great products available at Home Depot. The home improvement retailer has been a veritable treasure trove of patio products lately, and this week is certainly no exception. We’ve picked out some ideal lighting, furniture that’s perfect for entertaining, a new way to grill, and even some smaller touches that could really seal the deal on your space. Here are the best new Home Depot patio finds flying off shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Home Depot Spring Patio Finds That Look Like West Elm for Less.



1 Noble House Conney Outdoor Ottoman Pouf

One of the main problems with outdoor furniture is that it can lack that plush look that makes it truly inviting. That’s why we’re big fans of adding pieces like this Noble House Conney Outdoor Ottoman Pouf ($95.78) to the mix. Useful as both a place to kick your feet up and an impromptu seat, it’s the perfect accessory to add a whole extra layer to your outdoor space’s look.

2 Hampton Bay Gold Metal/Rope Lantern

We’d argue that one of the best parts about decorating a patio is how much fun you get to have with the lighting scheme. This Hampton Bay Gold Metal/Rope Lantern ($27.98) uses a mixture of materials to get its eye-catching look, creating a rustic yet modern aesthetic that’s also functional.

“I purchased one of these and liked it so much, I purchased another one,” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers on the Home Depot website. “With a flameless candle, they offer a soft glow that relaxes your mood. So glad I found them.”

3 PHI VILLA Rattan Wicker 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set

Speaking of plush-looking furniture, the type of outdoor couch you select will ultimately influence how much you actually use it. And if you want to ensure a comfortable summer spent on the patio, it’s hard to go wrong with this PHI VILLA Rattan Wicker 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set ($746).

Made with extra-thick cushions (that are also ergonomically designed), a softer yet durable fabric, and an enclosed steel frame, it’s one of the more appealing options we’ve come across—and with a perfect 5-star average rating, customers clearly agree.

“I’m in love with this sofa!” gushes one. “The rattan design is gorgeous, and the thick cushions are really cozy. It’s wide enough for me and my partner to snuggle up together. If you’re looking for something stylish that won’t sacrifice comfort, this is it!”

4 Teamson Home 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set

It’s one thing to lounge outside, but if you’re going to be entertaining for meals, you’re going to need something a little extra. We absolutely love the simple elegance of this Teamson Home 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set ($1,122.45), made from solid eucalyptus and perfectly sized for practically any patio. Frankly, it looks like the kind of item you’d find in a Pottery Barn catalog for three times the price!

Perhaps that’s why this item has also earned a perfect 5-star average, with customers saying it’s “stylish and functional” and that the warmer-looking wood can make any “outdoor space feel so much more inviting.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Deals Starting Right Now.

5 Hampton Bay Outdoor Patio Throw Pillow

You’d be amazed at how adding just a little pop of color to your design setup can really change things around—especially when it’s outdoor furniture you’re talking about. Tossing a Hampton Bay Outdoor Patio Throw Pillow ($17.98) or two on your patio sofa, sectional, or chairs can give it that warm, inviting look you’re going for. We also love that it’s made with UV-treated textiles for added durability.

6 Keter Accent Table and Cooler

The only thing better than a sleek-looking side table is one that functionally doubles as something else. Frankly, this Keter Accent Table and Cooler ($64.62) is one of the coolest (pun intended) pieces of furniture we’ve come across, transforming from a simple surface into a full-fledged beverage dispenser. And with enough space to stash 40 cans with ice for up to 12 hours, it’s the ideal patio and pool deck addition for anyone who hosts regular get-togethers!

“This little cooler bar is perfect for my little patio at my apartment,” writes one happy customer. “It was easy to put together, lightweight, durable, and goes great with the casual decor.”

7 Bohemian 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set

Decorating a tighter space, but still want to feel comfortable? This Bohemian 3-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set ($132) is perfect for balconies, smaller decks, or patio nooks.

Besides its chic, compact look, customers also appreciate how sturdy the furniture is. “Perfect-sized set for a small patio,” writes one person in a review. “Nice design and good quality for the price.”

8 Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill

If you’re hoping to level up your barbecue game, you might need more than just a bigger traditional grill. This Char-Griller Akorn 20-inch Kamado Charcoal Grill ($329) is capable of both high-heat for quick searing and low-and-slow for smoking or roasting over charcoals. Still, it has 445 square inches of cooking space, which is enough to fit 23 burgers at once!

Customers who have purchased the product rave about how much it’s improved their food. “The functions are easy to control, and after setting the temperature, it automatically fans to the temperature and holds within 1 or 2 degrees,” writes one. “Flavors are awesome, and the food is always moist and delicious. You won’t regret this purchase!”

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

9 Harper & Bright Designs Concrete Outdoor Side Table

It can be hard to find the perfect statement pieces for a patio. But if we’re being honest, this Harper & Bright Designs Concrete Outdoor Side Table ($97.97) might be it! Designed to look like antique wood, this solid and striking add-on is a major upgrade to any space.

10 Hampton Bay Ceramic Outdoor Patio Lantern

Want another way to add a little color and personality to your patio? This Hampton Bay Ceramic Outdoor Patio Lantern ($14.98) marries flair and function, and is a perfect addition whether you’re hanging it from above, lining a path, or setting it on the table as a light source.

11 eVita Round Propane Fire Pit Table

Getting an aesthetically pleasing fire pit in place doesn’t necessarily need to be a major chore. Pick up an eVita Round Propane Fire Pit Table ($254.15), and you’ll basically be able to plug and play your way to much warmer nights all spring and summer long.

“I’ve been using this 30-inch propane fire pit table on my patio for a few weeks, and it has quickly become one of the most frequently used pieces of outdoor furniture,” writes a customer in one of the many 5-star reviews. “The overall construction feels solid, and the metal finish holds up well outdoors. It looks clean and modern, and the size fits comfortably on a standard patio without taking up too much space.”