11 Best New Dollar Tree Outdoor Finds Under $6

Shop 11 Dollar Tree outdoor finds under $6, from mushroom solar stakes to stomp stone pavers.

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Have you strolled through your local Dollar Tree recently? While the skincare and makeup dupes, DIY decor items, and kitchen gear seem to get the most attention, I noticed that the outdoor section is seriously stocked up right now. There are so many fabulous finds, ranging from solar lights and lanterns to decorative rocks and even garden fences. And the main difference between Dollar Tree and other stores? All of them are under $3. What should you grab before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree outdoor finds under $3.

1 Mushroom Solar Stakes

There are so many creative ways to light up your garden at Dollar Tree, including these Garden Collection Mushroom-Shaped Solar Stake Lights, $1.50 each. “These lights are perfect for that little touch of whimsy. I like that there’s NO WIRES, so you can put them anywhere. Assortment was fine..got a couple more red than yellow which is perfect for me,” one shopper writes. You can order an assortment of colors online.

2 Clear Solar Stakes

You can also get a simpler Garden Collection Solar Stake Light, each just $1.50. “I have purchased these for the past 2 summers and LOVE them! We placed them, spaced a couple of yards apart, on the edges of all our flower beds in our back yard, as well as lining a walkway from the driveway to the front door in the front yard. These provide a soft glow when spaced far apart,” writes a shopper. “They hold up, they look beautiful, they really don’t have a downside!”

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3 Solar Lanterns

Shoppers are also buying the Garden Collection Solar Lantern for $6.00 by the case. “Amazing solar lanterns!” writes a shopper, noting “they last all night,” until about 5:30 am. “I have more expensive solar lights I bought from Sam’s Club, and dock lights I paid a fortune for that don’t work nearly as well.”

4 Inspirational River Rocks

Shoppers say these Inspirational Printed River Stones, 2.375 x 2.125 in., $1.50, are a fun addition to your garden. “I found theses inspirational stones in Dollar Tree! For just 1.25 plus tax! WOW!!! What a huge blessing it is! I’m going to go back and buy probably the whole shelf, you can’t find these anywhere, only if you made them yourself, like on a rock, and paint them with the words on there! I feel blessed with GOD today finding them !” writes a shopper.

5 Solar Powered Rattan Lanterns

Another fun but functional Dollar Tree find? These Solar Powered Rattan Lanterns, $1.50 each. They offer “great light for the price,” one shopper says. “I ordered a case of these lights this year after having such a positive experience with them last year. They are nicely priced and look great. I would 100 percent recommend them to others.”

6 Tiki Torches

I love tiki torches in the summer. You can light up your garden for less with Garden Collection Bamboo Torches With Cap, 1-ct, $3.00 each. They can be purchased online in a set. “We love our outdoor torches,” a shopper writes.

7 A Garden Fence

Dollar Tree even sells garden fencing. This Garden Collection Black Garden Fence, 1-ct. is $1.50 per panel. “For the money these fences are a super buy! Did the job for me and they look great! Big box stores wanted 3 times as much!” one shopper writes. Some even paint them different colors.

8 Hummingbird Feeders

Bring all the hummingbirds to your home with the help of Dollar Tree. The Garden Collection Plastic Hanging Hummingbird Feeders, 6.75×4 in., $1.50, are a fun purchase. “I have been using these feeders for about 5 years. They work perfectly, are washable, reusable and affordable on a budget. I usually replace mine every one to two years, mainly because I want new ones and don’t feel like washing them in vinegar water at the end of the season. I have purchased many expensive glass ones over the years that do not hold up as well as these. You won’t regret your purchase, a shopper writes.

9 Garden Gnomes

Dollar Tree has tons of items to help you set up a little fairy garden, including these Fanciful Hand-Painted Garden Gnomes, $1.50 each. There are assorted styles in various colors, each with its own unique whimsy.

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10 Pavers

If you need pavers, Dollar Tree has those too. These Stomp Stone Pavers, 12×12 in. are $3.00 each. “These seem fairly sturdy, but the bottom area will need to be filled with soil or mulch to prevent sagging if used in an active garden path,” one shopper suggests.

11 And, White Lattice Fencing

Shoppers also love this Garden Collection White Plastic Short Fence For Flower Garden, $1.50 per panel. Warning: They are hard to find in stores. “Really nice, unfortunately I only bought two, I want more, can’t find them anywhere,” one shopper says.