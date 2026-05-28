7 Best New Dollar Tree Cleaning Supplies Shoppers Swear By

Shop 7 Dollar Tree cleaning supplies, from LA's Totally Awesome to Scrub Buddies erasers.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping for cleaning supplies at Dollar Tree, you are seriously missing out. According to store employees, the cleaning products are wildly popular, with everyone from professional cleaners to seven-figure earners. There are a handful of items that are particularly game-changing, with shoppers buying them on repeat. What should you grab the next time you are at a Dollar Tree to get your home sparkling clean? Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree cleaning supplies shoppers swear by.

1 LA’s Totally Awesome Product Cleaning Sprays

Shoppers are obsessed with LA’s Totally Awesome cleaning products. “That LA Awesome stuff will clean anything and everything. It will get out marks and stains that more expensive products don’t do anything to,” a Redditor says. “Can confirm. The plain regular yellow stuff works great, but my personal fav is the purple all-purpose. It smells so damn good and works like a charm,” adds another.

2 LA’s Totally Awesome Oxydol

Why pay full price for OxiClean when Dollar Tree’s version from LA’s Totally Awesome Oxydol, gets the job done for less? “The DT brand Oxyclean is 100x better than the name brand,” says a regular shopper. “Amen to that,” a second agrees. “Its better than any other cleaner or even bleach at stain removal, and whitening.”

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3 Scrub Buddies Quick Erasers

You can get name-brand Magic Erasers, but one person maintains that “the DT magic erasers are the BEST,” and offer a lot more bang for the buck. They are dubbed Scrub Buddies Quick Erasers and are a repeat buy for many people. “Great Excellent product been using it for cleaning business for 7 years,” writes a shopper.

4 Spic and Span

Spic and Span Multi-Purpose Cleaning Spray is a staple for many shoppers, as it can be used in any room of the house. “I have a bottle of Spic and Span in all of my bathrooms and kitchen. Great all purpose cleaner,” one shopper maintains.

5 Dish Soap

There are lots of dish soap options at Dollar Tree. “If you want to be mega frugal, buy dish soap. You can literally clean everything with it. Like a dawn dish soap. You can use it on showers, toilets, tough stains on clothes (NOT as laundry detergent), you can clean your makeup brushes, heck it’s even used on animals when treating fleas…. It’s super multi purpose. It’s the one item they recommend to someone who is truly unable to buy multiple cleaning items,” one person says.

6 The Multi-Purpose Cleaning Paste

The Multi-Purpose Cleaning Paste is a cost-effective alternative to the name-brand version. “Dollar Trees brand of the Pink Stuff, especially the Pink Paste, is amazing! Works just as good if not better than the OG Pink Paste,” one person claims. “I have used this on the kitchen sink and golf clubs fantastic stuff, better than Pink Stuff,” someone writes.

7 And, Dish Towels

Stock up on dish towels, too, which shoppers even keep in their cars. “Dish towels, I bought two for it intended purposes but now I use them to clean, I keep three in my glove box as burger towels etc,” writes a shopper.