Shop 11 Sam's Club outdoor finds, from chic patriotic doormats to viral storage sheds.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you still shopping for your outdoor spaces, ranging from the patio to the pool? Sam’s Club has you covered this summer. The members-only warehouse has so many new arrivals, including outdoor furniture, pool floats and toys, sheds, and even plants to get your back and front yards ready for action. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club outdoor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 The Viral Shed

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about the viral Lifetime Shed. “SHEDding some insight on The Lifetime 7×7 Outdoor Storage Shed & on a limited time deal @samsclub & it is giving everything it’s supposed to give — sturdy, stylish, & actually spacious without taking over the whole yard,” they wrote. “Perfect for DIY tools, outdoor gear, toys — whatever’s been taking over your space.”

2 Patriotic Doormats

Sam’s Club Does It Again also shared about patriotic doormats. “RED, white & welcome! 🤗 🦶 The cutest red, white, & blue welcome mats for only $12.98. These are perfect for summer, too!” they wrote in a post. “So cute and festive!” a shopper commented.

RELATED: 11 Best Sam’s Club “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

3 An Inflatable Sofa Pool

Sam’s Club Favorites shared about the Member’s Mark Oversized Inflatable Sofa Pool, calling it “THE backyard find of the summer! Over 12 feet long with couch style seating, 6 cupholders, 2 versatile cooler or storage compartments, and a pool drain, available in pink and white. 💦 A sofa AND a pool in one… absolutely unreal!” they wrote about the $139.77 item.

4 And, a Fruit Float

They also shared about the Member’s Mark Inflatable Two Person Fruit Floats, maintaining that “your pool is about to be SO much more fun!” with the $44.88 floatie. “Over 6 feet wide in lemon and watermelon styles, with magnets that connect both floats together in the water, cup holders, side handles, and a quick release valve. 🍉 Two people, one epic float setup!”

5 Subhead Goes Right Here

Oh, Hey Sam’s Club shared about a bunch of other pool items, including noodles, animal-shaped floaties, and more. “Water we gonna do this summer?? 💦 Sam’s Club has the wet idea!” they captioned the video. “So many fun finds for the pool & lake!” a follower commented.

6 An Outdoor Table Lamp

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared about a lighting solution for your outdoor sapces, the Member’s Mark white and black Outdoor Table Lamps. “These little lights of mine! I’m gonna let them shine. ✨ Sam’s Club outdoor lighting roundup. Found the best ones here!” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 7 Best Sam’s Club Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

7 An Amazing Outdoor Sectional

Wilmington Mom shared about the viral Cambridge Casual Catalina Teak Sofa Set with Cushions, 6pc, “my favorite outdoor patio piece from Sam’s Club!” she wrote in a post. “Y’all! We have had this one for going on 4 years and it’s my absolute favorite find.”

8 A Fire Pit Table

Let’s Go Sam’s Club shared about a gorgeous fire pit table. “This backyard setup is giving luxury patio vibes 😮‍🔥🔥 Spotted this Member’s Mark fire dining set at Sam’s Club and now I want to redo my entire backyard 😂 The fire table in the middle makes it even better 👏✨ Summer nights, cookouts, late night chats… this setup would be PERFECT,” they wrote.

9 An Entire “Entertainment Set”

Whoa Wait Walmart shared about the Member’s Mark Vista Entertainment Set, “upping our outdoor entertaining game with bar-height seating, a beverage tub, and countertop space for meal prep,” they wrote. “It’s on sale at samsclub.com now through June 3rd!🚨I love that it comes with covers, lots of storage, teak wood tabletops, and Sunbrella seat cushions!”

10 So Many Plants

Sam’s Club Simple Savings also shared about the plant section. “Sam’s Club has beautiful fresh plants now in club including these gorgeous hydrangeas. They would be perfect as a Mother’s Day gift and are $21.98 (the container is nice too). Find oversized gorgeous ferns for $14.98 and Gardenias in a hanging basket for $15.98,” she wrote.

11 So Many West Elm or Pottery Barn Looking Items

Sam’s Club Simple Savings share a video highlighting all of her favorite outdoor items. “I love that Sam’s Club has to many high end beautiful outdoor finds. They look like West Elm or Pottery Barn but at a fraction of the cost,” she wrote.