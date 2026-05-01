Shop 11 new Sam's Club arrivals, from $18 tennis dresses to chic faux leather stools.

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Can you believe that it’s already May? With spring in full swing and the summer kick-off just weeks away, it’s time to make sure you are ready. Sam’s Club to the rescue! The members-only warehouse is filled up wth so many fabulous finds, from flowers and plants to clothing and shoes. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Sam’s Club new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 Preppy Wildfox Pajamas

Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared about preppy pajamas. “Hurry and get the NEW Wildfox Tank and Sleep Sets now exclusively on samsclubs.com! You will love the pretty patterns (I suggest buying all 3 😀). They are so lightweight, super soft, and so comfy. They’re perfect for lounging or sleeping and so stylish that you won’t want to take them off. They come in sixes XS to 3XL and run true to size with a flowy fit to them. Find the new @wildfoxcouture Tank and Sleep Sets now online at @samsclub!” they wrote.

2 Potted Plants

Sam’s Club Simple Savings also shared aout potted plants. “Sam’s Club has beautiful fresh plants now in club including these gorgeous hydrangeas. They would be perfect as a Mother’s Day gift and are $21.98 (the container is nice too). Find oversized gorgeous ferns for $14.98 and Gardenias in a hanging basket for $15.98,” she wrote.

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3 Mother’s Day Gifts

Have you gotten a gift for mom? Sam’s Club Simple Savings shared a bunch of options. “Sam’s Club has everything you need to pamper mom this Mother’s Day. Give her a day she doesn’t have to manage, and spoil her with breakfast in bed, fresh beautiful flowers, jewelry, designer perfume, and more. They have it all, and they make it super easy to spoil mom with Scan & Go Checkout, delivery and more,” they wrote.

4 The New Member’s Mark Piqué Collection

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about a new sport-inspired collection. “Pique performance ⛰️ ✨ TRY ON of the newly released #membersmark Womon’s Pique Sandwash Dress, Polo, & Skort. If you prefer a relaxed fit I’d stay true to size. If you like a tighter fit, size down!!” they wrote.

5 And, New Reebok Sneakers

Why pay full price for sneakers when Sam’s has them for less? Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about a steal-of-a-deal on Reebok sneakers. “Shoe in for best dressed runner 🏃‍♀️ 🏃 NEW @reebok drop at Sam’s Club. 6 options!” they captioned the post. “OHHHH THEYRE ONLY $29.98!!!!”

6 A Game-Changing Soccer Set Up

Sam’s Club Does It again shared a game-changing soccer setup. “Step up your game!” they captioned the post. “Primetime Sports has released this FIFA Soccer Stadium Experience @ Sam’s Club & we’re giving you all the reasons why you should grab one & be a fan.” The full stadium-style soccer setup includes a bunch of items, including a soccer goal set, a size 5 soccer ball, and youth soccer training. “If you’ve got little soccer stars at home, want to pretend like you’re apart of the World Cup , or enjoy playing with the family outside, this @playprimesports find is for you,” they wrote.

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7 A Faux Leather Counter Stool

Oh Hey Sam’s Club shared a modern-looking stool. “CHAIRish a comfy stool- seat that can’t be beat,” they wrote about the Member’s Mark Faux Leather Counter Stool, which looks designer, but costs just $139 and is available in multiple color options. “Love a good neutral!!” a shopper commented.

8 Fresh Wreaths

Get a fresh wreath with a gorgeous bow at your local Sam’s Club. “Presenting, the beautiful… Wreath Witherspoon! $24.98 24″ Fresh Wreath available for a limited time,” Oh Hey Sam’s Club captioned a post. “These wreaths are so beautiful,” a shopper commented.

9 Big Pool and Beach Towels

Oh, Hey Sam’s Club shared about new summer towels. “What gets wetter as it dries?? These TOWELS! Best in the biz,” they wrote. For $10.98, get the Member’s Mark Oversized Beach Towel, 40″ x 72″, and for $8.98, the Member’s Mark Kids Beach Towel. “Love the hanging option!!! a shopper writes.

10 An $18 Tennis Dress

All Things Jerae shared about some tennis dresses that look like they could be Alo or Lululemon. “These tennis dresses have no business being this darn cute! I popped into Sam’s Club and immediately threw these in the cart,” they wrote. “Wait, yes to everything 😍. @samsclub has not been playing!” a follower commented. “Perfect for pickleball!!” added another.

11 The “Softest” Girls Pajamas

Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about the coziest PJs. “Pajama party ready 🎉 The cutest & softest girls pajamas at Sam’s Club. They’re available in 3 colors, sizes 4/5-14/16 & are only $8.98,” they captioned the post. “They are so cute,” a follower commented.