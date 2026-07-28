11 Best New Dollar General Organization Finds Under $5

Budget-friendly storage solutions can tidy every room with minimal effort.

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Getting organized doesn’t have to start with a closet overhaul or a shopping cart full of expensive storage bins. Sometimes the biggest difference comes from a handful of simple organizers that corral the everyday clutter piling up on countertops, inside cabinets, and behind closed doors.

Dollar General’s latest budget-friendly organization picks make it possible to refresh nearly every room without stretching your budget. From baskets and bins to hanging storage and desktop organizers, these affordable finds all cost $5 or less while helping bring a little more order to daily life.

1 Wire Wastebasket

Wastebaskets fly under the radar of organizaation, but they serve the important purpose of giving your trash somewhere to go—and that means your surfaces stay clear. This wire design has an open, airy look that works well in a home office, bedroom, or bathroom while taking up very little floor space. It’s priced at $1.50.

2 3-Compartment Plastic Storage Tray

Sorting small items becomes much easier with divided storage, and this tray offers three separate sections for office supplies, cosmetics, craft materials, or kitchen odds and ends. Its compact footprint also fits neatly inside drawers. Best of all, it costs just $1.50.

3 Deep Plastic Storage Bin with Decorative Pattern

Open shelving instantly looks tidier when matching bins replace loose piles of belongings. This deep storage bin features a decorative cutout pattern while providing enough room for pantry staples, toys, cleaning products, or folded linens. This storage bin is available for $4.00.

4 Collapsible Basket

Storage that folds flat when it’s not needed can be especially useful in smaller homes. This collapsible basket pops open for everyday use and folds down in seconds, making it a flexible option for laundry supplies, seasonal décor, or children’s toys. It’s $1.50.

5 Cotton Rope Basket

Soft-sided storage brings warmth to a room while still serving a practical purpose. This cotton rope basket works well for corralling remote controls, toiletries, pet accessories, or other everyday essentials that tend to migrate around the house. The highest priced item on the list but also the prettiest, it’s $5.00.

6 3-Compartment Organizer

Whether it lands on a bathroom counter or inside a kitchen cabinet, this three-compartment organizer helps separate frequently used items without taking up much space. The three compartments make it easy to keep supplies visible instead of stacked together. This organizer costs $1.50.

7 Black Over-the-Door Hooks

Unused door space can become valuable storage with a simple set of over-the-door hooks. Jackets, robes, bags, towels, or hats all have an easy place to hang without requiring permanent installation or tools. This particular rack is just $1.25.

8 6-Cube Storage Rack

Small cubbies can make a surprising difference when organizing craft supplies, office accessories, or classroom materials. This six-cube rack provides individual compartments that keep frequently used items sorted and easy to grab. This storage rack is priced at $1.50.

9 Plastic Storage Box with Hinged Lid

Loose hardware, sewing supplies, beads, and other tiny items are much easier to manage inside a lidded container. The attached hinged lid helps keep contents secure while making the box simple to open whenever it’s needed. This storage box costs $1.50.

10 Over-the-Chair Storage

Extra storage doesn’t always have to come from shelves. This over-the-chair organizer creates a convenient spot for books, homework supplies, tablets, or small toys, helping keep floors and desks from becoming cluttered. It’s just $1.25.

11 Hanging Travel Bag

Closets often waste valuable vertical space, and this hanging travel bag offers a simple way to store shoes, accessories, toiletries, or other lightweight essentials. It’s equally useful for travel or everyday closet organization, and right now at Dollar General, it’s just $1.25.