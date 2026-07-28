11 Best New Dollar Tree Back-to-School Finds Under $5

Shop 11 Dollar Tree back-to-school finds under $5, from $5 backpacks to scented markers.

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I can’t believe that in just a few days, people are going to start posting back-to-school photos. In some parts of the country, kids head into the classroom in early August. While mine are on summer vacation until after Labor Day, I’ve already started back-to-school shopping for them, as the best items generally sell out super fast. If you are on the hunt, make Dollar Tree your first stop. The dollar store has so many of the items you need for a fraction of the price you will pay elsewhere. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree back-to-school finds under $5.

1 Mindfulness Journals

While not an essential, shoppers are loving the new journals at Dollar Tree. “This is a good find! In the back to school section, @dollartree has mindfulness journals. You can write on one side and doodle, trace or color on the other,” Christina Makes Things shared. “Picked up 2 of the 4 designs today!” a follower commented.

2 Scented Markers

Why buy boring scentless colored markers when you can get cheap scented ones for less? One teachers shared some of her scores. “Dollar Tree back to school collection,” Kinder Charm wrote. “So many cute items at @dollartree this year! My organization heart is so happy to see all the containers and organizers! Check out what I grabbed in my cart at the end! What would you grab?!!”

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 School Planners and Journals

The Purple Alphabet hit their local store and found tons of great journals and school planners, just $1.25 each. These make it fun to get organized and stay on top of assignments. “Dollar Tree has budget friendly planners and journals for back to school,” they captioned the post.

4 All the Basics

Dollar Tree has all the basics and then some. The Purple Alphabet shared a few Instagram videos highlighting all the items you can get for $1.25, including pencils, markers, erasers, papers, folders, and binders. “Dollar Tree back to school supplies! part 2,” the teacher captioned the video.

5 Learning Wipe Boards

Ummi Eclectic also shopped the back-to-school aisles at Dollar Tree. One of their favorite finds? Learning wipe boards, including uppercase and lowercase alphabet tracing boards. “Let’s see what they’re workin’with.🍎 @dollartree,” they captioned the post.

6 Storage and Organizing Items

Another influencer shared about back-to-school organizing essentials. “Dollar Tree has some great back to school storage and organization, especially if you like teal, purple, pink, and blue 🤣 jokes aside my favorites are the textured hand cut outs (I’m thinking of making a push wall for my kids) and love love love the lap desk. I do all of my small groups on the floor and these would be great for my Friday journaling so they can have a hard surface to use,” they wrote.

7 View this post on Instagram Backpacks/slidetitle] You can even get branded backpacks at Dollar Tree, like Barbie and Bluey, just $5 each. “Seasonal Store Walks | Dollar Tree,” Mirror Mom shared. “@dollartree stocked with back-to-school goodies, and there were so many affordable finds students! If you’re getting ready for a new school year, this is definitely worth a stop. Which find would you have grabbed first?” [slidetitle num="8"]The Cutest Pencil Pouches

They even have adorable pencil pouches. “Dollar Tree said, ‘Why choose between school and sweets?'” Mirror Mom shared. “These look like they belong in the candy aisle instead of the office supply section! 😍🤭 National Gummi Worm Day and back to school approved! Now tell me…✏️ pouch, 📁 pouch, or BOTH?”

9 Pens and Pencils

Huge packs of pens and pencils for $1.25 each? Yes please. “Looking for cheap back to school supplies for the kiddos 👀? Don’t sleep on the @dollartree ! Yes, location isn’t the best BUT don’t let that stop you! It was fully stocked and very affordable! S/O @510_yanni for stepping into frame,” a shopper wrote.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Gamer Themed Supplies

The Purple Alphabet shared that there are lots of perfect video game-inspired options for little gamers. “Dollar Tree has themed back to school supplies. Here are the video game school supply selections,” they wrote.

11 Classroom Organizers

“Teachers, these Dollar Tree classroom finds are too good to pass up!” Passion 4 Savings shared. “If you’re getting your classroom ready for back-to-school, don’t overlook the classroom aisle at Dollar Tree. I found colorful bins, organizers, storage containers, and budget-friendly essentials that can help keep your classroom neat without blowing your teacher budget. It’s proof that you don’t have to spend a fortune to create an organized, functional classroom.”