Shop 9 Dollar Tree finds under $7 that look straight out of HomeGoods, from baskets to candles.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are tons of items at Dollar Tree that look and feel cheap. However, many others are surprisingly high quality for the price. In fact, there are entire social media accounts devoted to scoring the best Dollar Tree goodies for less. Some of the most highly hyped items include home decor. Some even give HomeGoods vibes but cost under $7. What should you shop for to get bougie home decorations for less? Here are 9 Dollar Tree finds under $7 that shoppers say look straight out of HomeGoods.

1 A Shelf Hanging Off a Decorative Rop

The Large Decorative Hanging Wall Shelf with Rope, 13.375 x 5.25 in. is such an amazing find for $1.50. “I bought this over a month ago and I turned it into a really cute shelf for my wall….it’s holding a little vase with some flowers in it….it’s super cute!!! And easy to do!!” a shopper writes.

2 Pumpkin Trinket Jars

The Glazed Pumpkin Trinkets with Lids are another home decor steal for $1.50. Insider hack: People use them to fill with candles. “THIS – is THEE best container for my fall candles that I have ever bought. They are indeed heat resistant as I tried them in both microwave and oven, they are durable with a glossy nice finish and size is just right for the PERFECT candle. These clay material little darlings can’t go wrong – and for the price, they are indeeed a winner!!” a shopper says.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Taper Candles

Taper candles are a popular item at HomeGoods, but you won’t find them for this price! These purple and pink Luminessence Unscented Taper Candles, Assorted Colors, 2-pc Pack are just $1.25. “Just what we needed when we needed. Arrived in tack on time and unbroken,” a shopper writes.

4 Pumpkin Yard Stakes

The Pumpkin Garden Stakes are a great outdoor decoration for fall, and just $1.50. “Love these signs. Large and nicely painted. If you want them to last for years, spray paint them with clear coat. They will not rust and will keep their color. Excellent value,” a shopper wrote. “Great value,” adds another. “Good size. Look great. Lined my sidewalk with the orange ones. Even painted some.”

5 Haunted Houses That Light Up

HomeGoods is already starting to fill up with Halloween decor, like light-up haunted houses. However, the Light-Up Metal Haunted House Decoration, which comes in a few styles, are way less expensive at Dollar Tree, just $7. They are all black and light up with a glow inside.

6 Scalloped Baskets

HomeGoods also has a wide assortment of baskets. But you aren’t going to find a better deal there than on the Scalloped Rush Baskets. These gorgeous storage essentials are available in assorted colors and are going seriously viral. Each is tipped in a different pastel, and they are near-perfect dupes of the expensive Pottery Barn Kids version. Get them for $5 each.

7 Spa-Like Candles

HomeGoods also has a large candle assortment. But again, they can’t beat Dollar Tree prices. This Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle provides a gentle, relaxing fragrance, making it both functional and stylish for your home.

8 Gold Wire Baskets

Gold and black wire baskets look more elevated than plastic. Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets, 8.625×6.625×3.875 in., and Essentials Gold Wire Trays, 12.625×9.25×2 in., are both $1.50 and are versatile for all your storage and organizational need. People love them for the coffee bar “I bought these a little while ago to organize some of my coffee supplies for my espresso maker. They’re the perfect size for my cabinet organizer and look nice, polished, and match my decor,” writes a shopper.

9 And, Seasonal Havest Pillows

Decorate with throw pillows inspired by fall: pumpkin spice lattes, maple leaves, footballs, and pumpkins. Most of the new fall HomeGoods pillows are around $20. But the new Seasonal Collection Harvest Decorative Pillow collection at Dollar Tree is selling for a mere $5 each. These will be long gone by the time your kids are back to school.