Shop 7 new Dollar Tree fall finds hitting shelves in late July, from autumn candles to faux florals.

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I can’t believe we are in the final part of July. The summer is going by so quickly, and if you walked into your local Dollar Tree, you might think it is over already. The store is filling up with autumn-inspired merchandise, Halloween decor, and even Thanksgiving finds. While it might seem too early to be thinking about the changing color of leaves, carving pumpkins, and gratitude art, if you wait too long, all the best items will be gone. What should you shop for before the month is over? Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree fall finds hitting shelves in late July.

1 Fall Candles

Fall candles are finally arriving at Dollar Tree. It’s Jax 29 found a Harvest Pumpkin Scented Candle, which comes in a pumpkin-shaped jar. “Fall items now out at dollar tree,” she captioned the post. “I’m so not ready for fall yet but seeing this makes me want to run and get some stuff,” a follower commented.

2 Adorable Halloween Decorations

Halloween is over three months away, but it’s already starting at Dollar Tree. One of our favorite Dollar Tree specific influencers shared a few new arrivals, like this adorable ghost decoration. “New Halloween Finds At Dollar Tree,” she captioned the video. “We have 4 months to Halloween and the Dollar tree is already putting Halloween items on the shelf,” a follower commented.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Fall Handsoaps

Regular Dollar Tree shoppers understand that hand soap is a category that the dollar store does right. And all the new styles are coming. “New Fall Handsoaps At Dollar Tree,” Dollar Tree Queen shared. “Wow! They are so cute,” shared a followers. “Finally, new fall decor!!!” added another.

4 Stuffed Pumpkins, Gourds, and Ceramics

Cassidy’s Corner shared some of the festive fall finds she scored in her store. “Gorgeous new fall decor at Dollar Tree! Dollar Tree has some gorgeous fall decor out right now and if you don’t get this stuff quickly it will sell out so I figured I’d share a little Dollar Tree fall decor preview!” she captioned a post.

5 All the Faux Flowers

Dollar Tree is always a great resource for faux flowers and foliage. While they don’t have as much of an inventory as store like Hobby Lobby, what they do have is cheap but chic. “Dollar tree is killing it with the budget friendly fall decor,” Sam Knaperek shared.

6 Thanksgiving Decor

I can’t believe I am writing this, but Thanksgiving decor is already landing in stores. “Dollar Tree skipped Halloween and went straight to Thanksgiving,” one influencer shared in a video of all her finds that were all very Thanksgiving-specific.

7 Autumn Lotions

Autumn skin and body products are also arriving, including this Apple Orchard lotion. “Autumn has arrived inside of dollar tree,” one influencer shared. “Are you ready to celebrate autumn or get stuff for your spooky baskets ahead of the game. We’ll head into to dollar tree save these for the times right. I heard were celebrating summerween before August 1st this year. Let on the wagon before it leaves. Run to dollar tree.”