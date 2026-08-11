11 Best New Harbor Freight Fall Workshop Finds Under $25

Get your hands on some well-priced power tools, organizational solutions, and more.

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Despite the fact that it’s still weeks away, we’ve been turning to Harbor Freight for some of our early fall preparations (especially when it comes to yard work essentials). But it also turns out the value tool retailer is beefing up their inventory with other fantastic new items that will help keep us on top of our home project to-do lists without the big-ticket price tags. Some of our favorites include new ways to stay organized, lighting solutions, and even a super well-priced power tool. Needless to say, we’re already filling our carts! Here are the best new Harbor Freight fall workshop finds under $25.

RELATED: 7 Best New Lowe’s Fall Outdoor Finds Under $25.

1 Pittsburgh 3-in-1 Multipurpose Stripper, Crimper, and Cutter

The same rule applies to workshops as the kitchen: Always prioritize tools that can be used for more than one thing! Of course, this is exactly what the Pittsburgh 3-in-1 Multipurpose Stripper, Crimper, and Cutter ($6.99) was designed for, able to help complete those simple wiring and electrical jobs on your plate.

Customers in the reviews say this item is “better than crimpers at twice the price,” with others pointing out the superior design, too.

2 U.S. General Magnetic Spray Can and Screwdriver Holder

The best workshops have a storage place for everything. But ultimately, we love how this U.S. General Magnetic Spray Can and Screwdriver Holder ($14.99) acts as an easy add-on to your existing tool chests to keep those essentials easily on-hand!

With over 1,200 5-star reviews (and an overall 4.9-star average rating), it’s clear that Harbor Freight customers are on to something. And it’s not just spray cans that can fit: Reviews says it holds everything from water bottles to Bluetooth speakers!

3 U.S. General Magnetic Tray with Screwdriver Holder

…And speaking of easy ways to get organized, this U.S. General Magnetic Tray with Screwdriver Holder ($15.99) offers the same utility for your longer tools. And while it has nothing to do with functionality, we love how many different colors are available for these truly helpful add-ons.

“I am always losing my tools in my shop, so having a single location to put them while I am working is very convenient and makes it easy to keep my tools within arm’s length. Really like the tray!” writes one 5-star reviewer.

4 Braun LED Clamp Light

Static light might work in your bedroom or kitchen, but it can truly pay to have a moveable source in your workspace. This Braun LED Clamp Light ($17.99) is a small but mighty option, providing up to 800 lumens exactly where you need it. But what we appreciate the most is the versatile design that allows it to function as a clamp light, handheld drop light, table light, or magnetic light.

Reviewers also clearly love the product, awarding it a 4.8-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website. Some call it a “very nice light for a very nice price,” while others say it’s fantastic for working on projects at night.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Tailgate and Outdoor Finds.

5 Pittsburgh 16 qt. Oil Container with Drain Pan

Doing your own routine maintenance on your vehicle can be yet another way to save some serious money. So the next time you hit that 5,000 mile mark, you’ll want to have this Pittsburgh 16 qt. Oil Container with Drain Pan ($19.99) on hand. This unit is designed to help minimize the messes that come with traditional open pans, with many home mechanics calling this “the best I’ve ever used.” Others appreciate how it doesn’t leak like other brands, too!

6 Haul-Master 1-1/4 in. x 12 ft. Ratchet Straps, 2-Pack

While it might not technically be in your workshop, you will inevitably need to transfer items in or out. But before you pull out into traffic, be sure to secure your supplies, hardware, and equipment with these Haul-Master 1-1/4 in. x 12 ft. Ratchet Straps ($19.99). This debut item is designed with soft tie loops that won’t mar your items or vehicles while still being incredibly durable.

7 Warrior Corner/Detail Sander

It’s not every day you find a power tool for less than $20! But now that this Warrior Corner/Detail Sander ($14.99) is on sale for members of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program, you can easily round out your arsenal. This simple tool can help you get into those tight spaces traditional sanders can’t, with a built-in dust bag and 12,500 OPM to ensure quickness and efficiency.

8 Wire Pliers Rack

If you’re on the hunt for a simple and cost-effective solution, it really doesn’t get much easier than adding a U.S. General Wire Pliers Rack ($12.99) to your setup. With room for up to 16 pliers, it’s one of the best ways we’ve seen to keep those essential tools within reach and easy to find.

In fact, Harbor Freight shoppers say it’s a great way to organize your toolbox. “Instead of rummaging through your drawer, this pliers rack will allow you to organize your pliers or ease abuse and store more of them in each drawer,” writes one in a 5-star review. “It seems like I was able to triple the amount of pliers in my toolbox. Organizing them by type and size makes it much easier to find what you need.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Lighting Finds Under $20.

9 U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox

There’s no need to overcomplicate your tool storage situation. This U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox ($19.99) is a small but truly useful option, especially if you’re looking for a quick add-on to help organize new sets or small pieces that won’t quite fit in your existing tool chests’ drawers.

“Very well made, really great fit and finish,” writes one happy customer. “I wish I had purchased one last year. A fantastic bargain when on sale. Will buy again!”

10 Voyager 12 in. Toolbox with Top Tray

Need a more portable storage option? This Voyager 12 in. Toolbox with Top Tray ($4.98) is a true value standout even among Harbor Freight’s impressive inventory, especially now that it’s on sale for Inside Track members. The small yet rugged box is perfect for taking your items on the go!

11 Braun 4 ft. LED Hanging Shop Light

As a productivity space, workshops require a special kind of lighting. Instead of going too dim (or too spartan), you might want to consider this Braun 4 ft. Linkable LED Hanging Shop Light ($24.99). It can link up to eight different units to cover larger spaces, but even on its own, it provides 5,500 lumens for a well-lit workspace.

Harbor Freight shoppers clearly love this product, too, giving it a 4.8-star average rating on the store’s website. “These are inexpensive, ridiculously bright, and easy to hang,” writes one happy customer.