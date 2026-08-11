Shop 11 new Dollar Tree entryway finds under $3, from Home Collection striped rugs to decorative hanging shelves.

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If your entryway feels boring or uninspired, Dollar Tree can help. The thrifty store, where most items hover around a dollar or two, has plenty of great options to elevate the space by your front door. From candles and faux blooms to picture frames and wall art ideas, you will be amazed at what you can find for under $3 to spruce up your space. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree entryway finds under $3.

1 Throw Rugs

Add a dash of color to your entryway with Home Collection Striped Rugs, just $1.50 each. “Great quality for a low price,” a shopper writes about the popular product. “Great material,” another adds. “I love this product so much this is the best ever,” another says.

2 Colorful Candles

Colored taper candles are an easy way to infuse pretty hues into your entryway, and Dollar Tree has some of the best deals on them. These purple and pink Luminessence Unscented Taper Candles, Assorted Colors, 2-pc Pack, are a fun entryway option for $1.25.

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3 Little Vases

Add some freshly picked stems to the Faceted Glass Bouquet Vases, colorful mini vases perfect for showcasing little arrangements for just $1.75 each, and your entryway will look gorgeous. “Wish I could get more of these. I absolutely love them and they work out perfectly for my cut flowers,” a shopper writes.

4 Hanging Shelves

The Large Decorative Hanging Wall Shelf with Rope, 13.375 x 5.25 in. for $1.50 will look great hung above an entryway console. “I bought this over a month ago and I turned it into a really cute shelf for my wall….it’s holding a little vase with some flowers in it….it’s super cute!!! And easy to do!!” a shopper writes.

5 LED Pillar Candles

Dollar Tree is an excellent resource for pillar candles, both real and fake. These Luminessence LED Pillar Candles are $1.25 each and another great entryway lighting solution. “Great value,” says a shopper. “I bought 25 of these last year to use for centerpieces I made for a work function. A year later and they all still work.”

6 Decorative Trinket Jars

Glazed Pumpkin Trinkets with Lids are just $1.50 each and are a perfect decorative jar for fall. “These Harvest Glazed Themed Trinket boxes are adorable! I bought the pumpkin and acorn. They come all wrapped in a see-thru plastic and you could miss them because the store keeps them wrapped because if plastic wrap is opened the tops of these trinket boxes could fall down to the floor inside the store so they are probably best kept wrapped! Super cute for Halloween scene set ups!” a shopper said.

7 Faux Stems

Artificial greenery will add a pop of color and texture to your entryway. I love the Harvest Artificial Glitter Hanging Bush, which will look amazing in fancy planters, vases, and baskets, and is easily blended with seasonal elements, too.

8 Milk Jar Vases

These Translucent Glass Milk Bottle Vases are another great option for flowers, $1.75 each. Shoppers love the farmhouse feels. “Just as pretty as the picture,” one writes. “We’ve been using these vases for years. We make flower arrangements,” another adds.

9 Shelves

These Floating Shelves are amazing for above your entryway console, providing a convenient spot to display small plants, books, candles, photos, and more while taking up no more than a little unused wall space.

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10 Jarred Candles

Candles can create ambiance and infuse scent into a space. This Star Candle Calm & Balance Scented Candle provides a gentle, relaxing fragrance, making it both functional and stylish for side tables or bathroom shelves, welcoming guests in a serene way.

11 Decorative Mirrors

These Special Moments Golden Decorative Mirrors, 9.75 x 9.75 in., are available in various black-and-gold styles and are just $1.50 each, and will look great in the entryway area. Shoppers maintain they are “elegant” and a steal. “I needed these mirrors to hang on my posts in the living room and dining room. Perfect match,” one writes.