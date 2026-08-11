11 Best New Aldi Fall Bathroom Finds Under $25

Shop 11 new Aldi fall bathroom finds under $25, from ultra-plush bathmats to rechargeable sonic toothbrushes.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for goodies to elevate your bathroom game? Head on over to Aldi. The grocery store, which has everything from food and beverages to furniture and home decor, has plenty of products that are perfect for your bathroom, and most of them are under $20. From bath mats and trash bins to little lamps and shower curtains, this week’s Aldi Finds have so many great bathroom items. What should you shop for before they are gone? Here are the 11 best new Aldi bathroom finds under $17.

1 Ulta-Plush Bathmats

Aldi’s new bath rugs will transform your basic bathroom into a spa-like haven. The Kirkton House Blue Bath Rug Set, which comes with two beautiful rugs of different sizes, is just $14.99. The set is available in a few color options to match other items in the collection.

2 Matching Trash Bins

The Kirkton House Purple Rectangular Bathroom Bin is designed for a bathroom, with a tightly closing lid to keep trash safe. It matches the other items in the collection and is just $9.99. Don’t forget to buy tiny trash bags to put inside it.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Bougie Candles

Candles infuse scent, light, and style into your bathroom. The Kirkton House Ombre Bead Candle comes in a few design and scent options, including this Enchanted Rose. Each candle, which comes in a jar decorated with pretty, 3D beads, is only $7.99.

4 Shower Curtain Liners

Shower curtain liners get grimy-looking fast. Luckily, buying a new one is super affordable at Aldi. This week, Aldi dropped KIRKTON HOUSE Shower Curtain Liner in a few colors and non-colors, including white and clear. Each is just $6.99.

5 Makeup Removing Clothes

If you are super into skincare, make sure to grab the Kirkton House 7Pc Makeup Removing Cloth Set for Aldi, a skincare staple for $4.99. Each pack comes with 7 pieces of reusable and washable cloths.

6 A Storage Set

Aldi is a great place to shop for storage solutions. This week, the Kirkton House Storage System 5pc Set, 5Pc Clear, is dropping. The set, with various sizes and shapes of storage, costs just $16.99.

7 An Under-the-Sink Organizer

The Kirkton House Under the Sink Organizer is perfectly sized to fit underneath your bathroom sink. It includes 4 extra hooks and 1 hanging cup and is ideal for multi-purpose storage use in cabinets, kitchens, bathrooms, and offices. Get it for $9.99.

8 A Wireless Lamp

This CASALUX Blue Cordless Table Lamp is a great bathroom lamp option for just $12.99. The glossy fixture requires no power outlet and recharges via a USB cable, which is included. It has an integrated dimmer operated with a touch button, and is available in a few colors.

9 A Little Bamboo Plant

Costa Farms 2.5 Inch Lucky Bamboo is a great bathroom plant. Not only does it infuse green into your space, but it requires little light and minimal care. The potted bamboo plant is super pretty and just $6.49.

10 An Inexpensive Electric Toothbrush

If you can’t afford a Sonicare, get the Aldi version for $24.99. The Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush has a lot of the same functions as name-brand alternatives at a much lower price. It features multiple brush settings and comes with three replacement heads.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 New Shampoo and Conditioner

Lacura is one of the best brands, according to Aldi shoppers. It regularly drops affordable beauty dupes that are comparable in value to name-brands. One of the latest additions to the line is the Lacura Bond Repair Shampoo and Lacura Bond Repair Conditioner, each super affordable at $4.99.