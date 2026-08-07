Shop 11 new Aldi finds flying off shelves this August, from rotating bottle organizers to cordless table lamps.

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Have you been to your local Aldi this month? If the answer is no, or you went last week, you should definitely make a trip. The grocery store has a cult following for a reason: There is tons of great merchandise for super low prices. August is no exception. There are so many fabulous finds flying off the shelves, from adorable potted bamboo plants to bedding and even name-brand headphone dupes. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds flying off shelves this August.

1 The Preppiest Clothes Storage Solution

The KIRKTON HOUSE Bow Print Clothes Storage Box is just $9.99 and will help you organize and store your clothes in the preppiest style. Each unit measures 23.62″ L x 13.78″ W x 16.93″ H and is collapsible with built-in handles and a label holder.

2 A Bottle Organizer

Store all your water bottles in this KIRKTON HOUSE Natural Bamboo Rotating Bottle Organizer, which can be placed in a cabinet and give you easy access. The wooden spinning piece is just $9.99 and holds up to six bottles.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Ribbed Body Pillows

This Ribbed Body Pillow is just $13, offering sleek looks with its two-tone pattern and tons of support. Name-brand alternatives will cost you exponentially more. Shoppers maintain it is super comfy.

4 Satin Pillowcase and Eyemask Sets

Upgrade your sleep hygiene with this Satin Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set, a steal for $7. The silky-smooth fabric will help reduce hair frizz and breakage, extend the life of hairstyles, and minimize irritation for acne-prone skin. The set comes with two pillowcases and an eye mask.

5 A Preppy Plush Throw

This KIRKTON HOUSE Blue Bow Plush Throw Tween – 50″ X 60″ is part of the new tween-centric Aldi collection and is one of my favorite pieces from the line. While it comes in other patterns, this one is super coquette. And it costs just $4.99.

6 Sonos Dupe Headphones

These Bluetooth Headphones are just $15 and look almost identical to the Sonos version for a fraction of the price. They feature a foldable design, soft cushioned ear cups and headband, a carrying dust pouch, a built-in microphone, and easy-access controls for on-the-go listening.

7 New Lacura Shampoo and Conditioner

Lacura, a favorite brand of Aldi shoppers, regularly drops affordable beauty dupes. One of the latest additions to the line is the Lacura Bond Repair Shampoo and Lacura Bond Repair Conditioner, each super affordable at $4.99.

8 A Sonicare Dupe

Can’t afford a Sonicare? Get the Aldi version. Its Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush is just $25, making it a steal compared to name brands. It features multiple brush settings and comes with three replacement heads.

9 Bedding

Give your bed a style makeover for $7.99. The price on the KIRKTON HOUSE Twin XL or Full Sheet Set, which comes in a few color options, including white, pink, and purple, is so low. And, according to shoppes, the sheets are super comfortable.

10 Lucky Bamboo

Infuse some green into your space with Costa Farms 2.5 Inch Lucky Bamboo, which is great for people who are super busy, because bamboo takes little care. The potted bamboo plant is super pretty and just $6.49.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

11 And, an Adorable Rechargeable Lamp

This CASALUX Blue Cordless Table Lamp is another steal for just $12.99. The glossy lamp requires no power outlet and recharges via a USB cable, which is included. Features include an integrated dimmer operated with a touch button. There are a few colors to choose from.