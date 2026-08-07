Shop 11 new Dollar Tree Halloween door and porch finds under $7, from faux straw bales to metal haunted houses.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been into your local Dollar Tree this week? The thrifty dollar store has so many great fall finds all over the store, including Halloween decor for your front door and porch. And the best thing is, they are all budget-friendly. From faux bales of hay and LED string lights to table decorations, there are lots of great items to add a little spook to your outdoor space. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Dollar Tree Halloween door and porch finds under $7.

1 Fall Themed Door Swag

The Seasonal Collection Fall-themed Door Swag Decor is just $5.00 each, and comes in a variety of flower and color options. Each hangs on a doorknob and will spruce up your front door for fall.

2 Creeppy Flecked Spiders

These Halloween Flecked Spiders, $1.50 a pack, will add some creepy fun to your front porch. Shoppers buy them in bulk, and they are available in four different styles. “I love these. They are so fun. They make everything look so good,” one writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Dollar Tree Summer Decor Finds Selling Fast

3 Fall LED Lights

This set of Harvest Leaves LED Lights, 3-ft. Strands eliminates the need to wait until Christmas to hang holiday lights. It comes in a few different fall-themed shapes, and costs just $1.50 per pack. “Great lights,” says a shopper. “Used to add a touch to granddaughter’s Quince centerpieces.”

4 Faux Bales of Hay

Who needs real hay when Dollar Tree is selling Seasonal Collection Harvest-themed Faux Straw Bale for $7.00? Not only is it less messy, but it is reusable. And it looks super real.

5 Decorative Insects

The Seasonal Collection Large Insect Decor, Assorted Insects are just $1.50 and will add a creepy touch. “They are awesome spiders. They are plastic so perfect for outside -weatherproof!” writes a shopper. “Zip tied solar light to it..so awesome! Already put them in front yard and not even October!” another added.

6 Pumpkin Garden Stakes

The Pumpkin Garden Stakes are $1.50 and perfect for placing in outdoor plants. “Love these signs. Large and nicely painted. If you want them to last for years, spray paint them with clear coat. They will not rust and will keep their color. Excellent value,” one shopper writes. “Great value,” adds another. “Good size. Look great. Lined my sidewalk with the orange ones. Even painted some.”

7 Metal Haunted Houses

The $7 Light-Up Metal Haunted House Decor, which comes in a few styles, is the perfect item for lining your front porch with. They are all black and light up with a glow inside.

8 Harvest Themed Porch Signs

The Harvest-themed Porch Sign is another amazing item to get your porch ready for the season. They come in assorted designs, just $5.00 each. “I love these wish they would have them all out together with every holiday,” a shopper writes.

9 Halloween Porch Signs

These vintage-looking Metal Halloween Porch Signs for $7.00 are another amazing front porch find. “I absolutely love these! I feel like these could get scratched up pretty easily, so when I got mine home I used some matte spray clear coat on them. I think it makes a big difference in protecting the paint. Totally worth it especially for the price!” one shopper wrote.

RELATED: 11 Dollar Tree New Arrivals Hitting Stores This Week

10 Fall Doormats

Dollar Tree has great doormats for low prices. The Harvest Theme Doormat also comes in several patterns, each just $5.00. Choose Welcome Fall, Harvest Blessings, and Hello Fall.

11 Halloween Doormats

Refresh your doormat for the new season! Dollar Tree just got in the Seasonal Collection Halloween-themed Coir Doormat, Assorted Designs, and they are just $5.00 each. Choose from various Halloween designs, including ghosts and pumpkins.