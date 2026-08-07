Shop 11 new Costco fall and Halloween porch and backyard finds, from BOO letter signs to a 10-foot Halloween arch.

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Can you believe it’s almost fall? While summer is still peaking, stores like Costco have already gotten in so much fall merchandise, including Halloween, which is still a few months away. However, as many of us have learned the hard way, in the shopping world you need to buy a few months ahead. If you don’t, you risk missing out on the hottest products. What are shoppers stocking up on at the members-only warehouse for porches, backyards, and outdoor spaces? Here are the 11 best new Costco fall and Halloween porch and backyard finds.

1 An Outdoor Solar Generator

Costco Savvy shared about the Jackery Solar Generator. “Would you keep one of these at home for emergencies?” she asked in a post. “We have it and love it!! We use it for our smoker,” Costco New Deals responded. “Nice! This is must Have,” added Costco Buzz.

2 A Solar Misting Fan

If you live somewhere you still need to beat the outdoor heat during the fall months, this product is perfect. Costco Savvy also shared about the Infinity X1 Solar Misting Fan, which includes a built-in LED lantern. The price? $49.99. “This is one of those Costco finds I can see coming in handy for staying cool on hot days!” she wrote.

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3 A New Castle Bounce House

Costco Chika shared about a great bounce house. “Rain or shine, the fun doesn’t stop! 🏰 This castle bounce house is designed for indoor and outdoor play, making it the perfect year-round Costco find. I have a feeling these won’t stay in stock for long!” she captioned a post.

4 A Halloween and Christmas Decoration

Costco Wonders shared about a double-tasking outdoor decoration. “Costco just dropped one of the cutest Halloween decorations at the warehouse with this Holiday Bear in a Ghost Costume. 👻🐻 With built-in LED lights and an adorable ghost design, it’s the perfect decoration to brighten up your porch or entryway this spooky season. Save this for your next Costco trip before it disappears!” he captioned the post.

5 Anthro Dupe Boo Letters

Costco Chika shared about a hot new dupe. “These BOO wood letters are officially at Costco and they’re giving major Anthro-inspired vibes… without the Anthro price tag. They’re battery-operated, feature a built-in 6-hour timer, stand about 11 inches tall, and are the perfect piece to elevate your Halloween decor this season. If you’ve been waiting to start decorating, this is your sign to grab them before they’re gone,” she captioned the post.

6 Bose Soundlink Speakers

Costco Wonders shared about a great portable speaker, perfect for bringing outdoors. “Costco just dropped one of the best portable speakers at the warehouse with the Bose SoundLink Speaker. If you’re looking for premium sound in a compact package, this one delivers rich audio, deep bass, and enough battery life to keep the music going all day. Save this for your next Costco trip,” they captioned a post.

7 An Outdoor Rocker

Costco Wonders shared about the outdoor rocker. “Costco is making patio season even better at the warehouse with this Outdoor Rocking Chair and it might be one of the most comfortable outdoor finds I’ve seen lately. The smooth rocking motion and cushioned seat make it perfect for relaxing on the porch, patio, or by the fire pit,” he wrote.

8 Double Camp Chairs

Whether you are going camping or simply need a new outdoor chair, there is a great new item at Costco. “Costco just brought in this new Timber Ridge Double Camping Chair, and it’s perfect for anyone who wants a little extra room outdoors. It gives two people one comfortable place to sit, making it great for camping, sporting events, tailgates, or backyard nights,” Costco Wonders shared.

9 A Canopy Chair

Another great chair for outside? “Costco just dropped one of the best outdoor finds at the warehouse with this Kelsyus Elite Canopy Chair. The built-in sun canopy gives you shade wherever you go, while the oversized seat and padded backrest keep you comfortable all day. Perfect for camping, sports games, or beach trips,” Costco Wonders shared.

10 A Halloween Arch

Discovering Costco shared a 10-foot Halloween arch that will greet guests in spooky style. “Costco has a bunch of new Halloween decor but this 10ft arch might be my favorite!” Discovering Costco shared. “This would be the perfect entrance for a haunted house set up,” Costco Savvy shared.

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11 Doormats

Costco Savvy shared about the perfect doormat for football fans. “Miami fans, look what just landed at Costco! 🏈🌴 These Dolphins and Canes doormats are such a fun find for football season,” they wrote. Shop all these items and more at your local warehouse.