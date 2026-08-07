Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby fall centerpiece and table decor finds under $15, from wooden pumpkins to velvet accents.

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Fall is seriously happening at Hobby Lobby. The arts and crafts, home decor, and more store has so many fantastic finds throughout. If you are looking for inspired items for your fall centerpiece or table decorations, you should definitely stop there first. From faux florals and candles to decorative items, they have it all. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby fall centerpiece and table decor finds under $15.

1 Scarecrow Figurines

Scarecrow Figurines will look super cute on your centerpiece. Each one is just $9.59. “I’ve seen these at other places for $35-$45! I’m so happy I bought them from hobby lobby! They are on my shelves looking so cute! Love them!!!! Great little gifts!” a shopper wrote.

2 Brown Wood Pumpkin

This Brown Wood Pumpkin has an artisan feel to it and will bring the spirit of autumn to your centerpiece for $7.79. “If you want a high end look for less these are it. So cute. I have both sizes. I think these are brand new to hobby lobby. They aren’t sold out now but I think as more ppl start decorating for fall they will be gone,” a shopper writes.

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3 A Faux Pinecones and Leaves Garland

The Canada Maple Leaf, Pinecone & Berry Garland is a great table decoration for $8.39. “I bought this last year and made a grapevine wreath with it….it is so pretty,” writes a shopper. “Good value for the price,” adds another.

4 A Pumpkin Trio Pick

This Pumpkin Trio Metal Pick is $2.99 and can be placed in any arrangement. “These are so festive and I love the bright colors,” a shopper says. “Love it for Halloween,” adds another.

5 A Frosted Glass Jar

This Frosted Glass Jar is the perfect focal point for your centerpiece. And, it’s just $4.49. “I absolutely love like glass bottle! It’s so rustic and cute, I put fake flowers in mine and keep it up year round. I loved it so much I went back and bought a orange!” writes a shopper.

6 A Fall Hued Pillar Candle

The Plentiful Harvest Pillar Candle is another great centerpiece item if you like candles. It starts at $5.09. “This candle smells good! Great for fall season and puts you in the mood!!!” a shopper writes. “Plentiful Harvest Pillar Candle is a beautiful quality candle. It looks perfect on my Thanksgiving table,” another added.

7 An Amber Vase

This Amber Modern Glass Vase is a “cool” vase for $4.49. “This is a cool modern vase that looks fun with some fall flowers in it or all by itself tucked in a shelf or displayed with other jars. Nice quality and good sale price,” a shopper writes.

8 A Fall Candle Ring

This Brown & Green Wheat Candle Ring is an easy centerpiece. Just add a candle! And, it’s just $4.19. “I used this as part of a center piece on the back porch table. I already had a ceramic pheasant bird candle holder and I just put it in the center of this feather wreath. I looked really nice,” a shopper writes.

9 A Pilgrim Figurine

This Pilgrim With Fruit Basket Figurine is a great centerpiece addition for Thanksgiving. It costs just $7.19. “I just picked up the pilgrim couple yesterday, and they are wonderful at that price,” a shopper writes.

10 A Thanksgiving Squirrel

The Be Thankful Pumpkin Figurine is another cute decoration to infuse the Thanksgiving spirit onto your tablescape for $5.39. “Small, beautiful and perfect for any corner in your home,” a shopper writes. Another calls it the “most absolute adorable squirrel and pumpkin decor.”

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11 Velvet Pumpkins

Finally, Velvet Pumpkins always make bougie looking centerpiece additions. These are just $6.59. “These pumpkins are gorgeous! At first I barely gave it much thought thinking they weren’t very nice, but then I grabbed one and styled it. When I tell you how much I absolutely fell in love with these I’m not exaggerating! They are so deeply colored and the texture stands out so nicely. Get them while you can!” a shopper writes.