Shop the 11 best new Hobby Lobby finds, from ornate gold mirrors to patriotic highland cow decor.

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Have you been to your local Hobby Lobby lately? The arts-and-crafts-to-home-decor store is filling up with so many amazing spring and summer items, ranging from wall art and mirrors to wreaths and throw pillows. Shoppers are snapping up the hottest items, which means if you don’t buy now, you will miss out later. What should you grab the next time you are at the store, or, even better, order online now? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby finds hitting stores now.

1 Floral Cowgirl Boots Wall Art

One of the things I love about shopping for wall art at Hobby Lobby is the extensive selection of aesthetics you didn’t even know existed. This Floral Cowgirl Boots Wood Wall Decor piece is unique, chic, and so feminine. It is also on sale for $17.99. “Perfect. Great Value. Very nice. bigger than I thought but works great,” writes a shopper. Another adds it has “perfect framing.”

2 A Trinket Dish for Mother’s Day

Celebrate mom on Mother’s Day with a little trinket-of-a-gift. I love this Best Mom Ever Trinket Dish for $2.99. If you are getting her jewelry, like a pair of earrings, a necklace, or a ring, this would be a great accompaniment. And, it will help remind her daily that she is awesome and appreciated.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 The Prettiest Gold Mirror

I found the most beautiful Gold Ornate Oval Metal Wall Mirror for $20.49. Until I found an even prettier Gold Ornate Heart Metal Wall Mirror for $12.99. Each of these gives serious Anthropologie feels. “Very pleased with this mirror and it’s even prettier in person; well-made and a little on the heavy side as you’d want it to be, not thin and flimsy. It has a beautiful finish, I love the ornate design and I’m very happy with it,” writes a shopper.

4 A Red, White, and Moo Wall Piece

What is super patriotic, adorable, and will offer American vibes for under $10? This Red, White & Moo Highland Cow Wood Wall Decor. Hobby Lobby is really bring the highland cow aesthetic into stores right now, and I love how this one has a Memorial Day and July 4th twist.

5 There Is Also a Patriotic Highland Cow Doormat

If you are vibing with the patriotic highland cow look, then throw this Patriotic Highland Cow Doormat into your cart for $12.99, or this Patriotic Highland Cow With Flag for just $6.49. Each combines farmhouse feels with patriotism and will have your home ready to celebrate America.

6 Cheery Floral Wreaths

There are several new wreaths for spring and summer, including this Mixed Flowers Mini Wreath, $8.39. “I put them around a couple of lanterns we have on our deck and they are great for outdoors,” one shopper says, adding that they “brighten the deck.”

7 Throw Pillows Shaped Like Letters

Shoppers are loving the Letter Pom Pom Pillow, a piece of preppy decor for just $11.39. They come in blue and pink with limited availability online. “Super cute pillow at a wonderful price. This is perfect for my daughter’s room,” writes one shopper.

8 Bike with Flowers and Lemons

When life gives you lemons and flowers, go ride a bike! The Bike With Flowers & Lemons Wood Decor is a little trinket decoration that will add some cheer to the room for just $2.99. There are lots of other lemon-themed items at Hobby Lobby right now.

9 A Canvas with Two Swans

Hobby Lobby is carrying a lot of swan decor right now. I love this Swan Couple Canvas Wall Decor, featuring two swans, one female with a bow around her neck, and flowers. It costs just $8.99 and features two scalloped rods adorned with beads and a pink canvas between them, and hangs from a jute rope.

10 An Orange Tree and Chinoiserie Piece

This Orange Tree & Blue Floral Canvas Wall Decor is so grandmillenial and gorgeous! The $8.99 framed wall hanging is perfect for a kitchen or dining room with all the citrus and chinoiserie vibes you could hope for.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 And, a Gorgeous Floral and Bow Bowl

Influencers are loving the new bow collection at Hobby Lobby, which includes the Blue Bow & Flower Bowls, $17.39. It is one of many great new items in the Spring Shop, and all items in it are 40 percent off. To experience this bowl and to gather all the matching pieces, make a visit to your local Hobby Lobby.