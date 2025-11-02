Hobby Lobby just marked down all Christmas décor, and shoppers say these finds are the best.

If there is one season Hobby Lobby does right, it is Christmas. The arts, crafts, decor, and religious store started stocking its shelves with holiday items back in August and continues getting in new arrivals daily. And, you might not know this, but all Christmas decorations, including trees, ornaments, candles, and wreaths, are half off. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best Hobby Lobby Christmas decor finds on sale this week.

1 A Garland That Lights Up

I have a bunch of unlit garlands, but will definitely get these Light Up Pine Garlands since they are now on sale for $9.99. Shoppers love them. “I have bought Hobby Lobby’s prelit pine garland in the past that plugged into an outlet-lasted for over 10 years!” writes one. “Programed with 24-hour timer mode, 6 hours ON/18 hours OFF. To use timer, turn lights on the 1st day at time of day you want the lights to come on each day. Example: Start at 5:00 PM, they will come on each day at 5:00 PM, & stay on until 11:00 PM,” adds another.

2 These Lanterns with LED Candles

Shoppers are exctied that the Red Pine & Berry LED Lanterns are back at Hobby Lobby and on sale for $17.49, marked down from $34.99. “Absolutely lovely! The glow is bright warm white led light. I am very happy I purchased them,” says one shopper. “I saw this on Facebook and looked for it at the store. I love lanterns and this one has three glowing candles. Got the red one,” adds another. “Love this lantern, I had one from last year and decided I needed another. So pretty with the three candles inside,” a third says.

3 A Plaid Fringe Throw Rug

I love this plaid Fringe Rug, which will brighten your kitchen, entryway, or bathroom. The farmhouse-style rustic rug is just $5.49, part of Hobby Lobby’s half-off Christmas deal.

4 A Gorgeous Wreath

This Harmony Bells Pine Wreath looks like something out of the Pottery Barn catalogue. It is simple, yet festive with a twig base adorned with lush pine needles, a black velvety bow along the bottom, and distressed cylindrical bells. And, it’s just $34.95. “This wreath is so pretty in person and is amazing quality. For the sale price it is a steal! I really wanted a wreath with the bells on it and this was simply perfect. I added a single strand of battery pack lights. I highly recommend this wreath!” writes a shopper.

5 A Candle That Smells Like a Freshly Cut Christmas Tree

Even holiday candles are half off at Dollar Tree. This Tree Trimming Jar Candle, $9.49, smells like a live tree. “Best candle ever went back 2 days later all gone. Need more in stores and online,” writes a shopper. “This candle smells amazing!” adds another.

6 These Low-Key Rustic Tree

I love this low-key rustic tree. Barb’s Tree Farm Cedar Tree In Metal Pot, comes in two sizes, $12.49 for the 27-inch. “I love these little cedar trees! I got one in each size and popped them into different pots to elevate the look. I will definitely be purchasing more next year.;) I recommend picking them out in store,” writes a shopper.

7 But Also, This Merry Grinchmas Tree

In the totally opposite direction, this attention-grabbing Merry Grinchmas tree will add instant spirit to your space. The Whimsical Pre-Lit Christmas Tree comes in a few sizes, with the 7.5-foot at $159.99. “The tree is even more beautiful in person. It’s fun, vibrant and tall. There are a few light bald spots but honestly, I like it. Gives the tree more character. I guess you could always add more lights if you wanted,” writes a shopper.