11 Best New Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The holiday season has officially arrived at Bed Bath & Beyond, and this year’s Christmas collection is full of festive new finds worth adding to your cart. From cozy throw pillows and twinkling decorations, the retailer’s latest arrivals are all about bringing warmth and cheer to every corner of your home. Here are the best new Bed Bath & Beyond Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1. Seven-Foot Pencil Slim Artificial Christmas Tree

This Seven-Foot Pencil Slim Artificial Christmas Tree is a great choice for apartment dwellers and anyone looking for a small-space evergreen. It’s $101, comes pre-lit with 200 white lights, and shoppers say it’s perfect for tight corners since it’s only about 13 inches wide.

2. Oversized Fabric Santa Snowman With Dangle Legs

How adorable is this five-foot Oversized Fabric Santa Snowman With Dangle Legs? Give him a seat on a living room accent chair or on your porch swing (he’s suitable as an outdoor decoration, too). And since he’s only $65.50, you can also snag the Santa version!

3. Santa Accent Side Table

It’s pretty impossible to swap out furniture for every holiday, but an end table is an easily movable piece that can be exchanged for this jolly Santa Accent Side Table ($67). There are also snowman and Santa boot versions if that’s more your style.

4. Set of 4 LED-Lighted Mercury Glass Holiday Trees

“Featuring four assorted sizes, the crackled glass design paired with the chic silver and golden finish makes this piece the perfect addition to your Christmas decor,” reads the product description for this Set of 4 LED-Lighted Mercury Glass Holiday Trees. Display them on your mantle or use them as part of a dining table centerpiece.

5. Ceramic Vintage Christmas Tree Night Light

We love anything with that retro holiday feel—like these Ceramic Vintage Christmas Tree Night Lights. They’re available in traditional green, gold, silver, or bright pink for only $15.

6. Set of 4 Tartan Plaid Kitchen Cabinet Ribbons

Wrapping up your kitchen cabinets like a giant present took hold on social media a few years ago, and now you can make the job easier with this Set of 4 Tartan Plaid Kitchen Cabinet Ribbons ($22). They’re adjustable to fit cabinets from 28 to 40 inches high.

7. Christmas Tree Throw Pillows With LED Lights

We bet you don’t have a battery-powered light-up pillow in your bin of holiday decor. These Christmas Tree Throw Pillows With LED Lights come in two sizes (18×18 and 13×20) and in red or white. You can buy just the covers or choose from polyester or feather down filling. Prices start from $28.

8. Embroidered Christmas Tree Table Runner

This elegant Embroidered Christmas Tree Table Runner foregoes traditional red and green for subtle cream and gold. Use it on your dining table, entryway console table, or a sideboard. It’s 14″x72″ and $49.

9. Metal and Wooden Christmas Houses

At first glance, you might think these Metal and Wooden Christmas Houses have been artfully arranged, but they’re actually one 20-inch-long piece for $24.

“Well made, attractive, and works well with vintage holiday decor,” said one happy shopper. Another wrote, “It’s really made well, the colors are pretty and it blended beautifully with all my decorations on my living room mantle. Was cheaper on Overstock than any other place.” Others shared that they put fairy lights around the piece for some added sparkle.

10. Set of 3 Lighted Outdoor Wire-Frame Reindeer

For the reasonable price of $104, you can have this entire deer family glowing up your front yard. This Set of 3 Lighted Outdoor Wire-Frame Reindeer is made of “durable metal wire and vibrantly colored fabric mesh material” and adorned with “90 warm white LED lights powered by a UL-listed adaptor.”

11. Wooden LED Christmas Snowman Advent Calendar

Let Frosty’s carrot nose count down the days until December 25th this year with this Wooden LED Christmas Snowman Advent Calendar ($23). It’s extra festive thanks to soft white lights in the snowman’s hat.