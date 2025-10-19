11 Best New Amazon Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In my house, Christmas starts after the last bite of pumpkin pie is had. When I get up bright and early on Black Friday, I’m in an ugly Christmas sweater and sipping on a peppermint mocha. But honestly, the last thing I want to be thinking about is shopping for Christmas decorations, which is why I’m getting all my affairs in order now. And with Amazon, I don’t even have to bother with going into a department store. Here are 11 Christmas decor items I’m adding to my Amazon cart.

1 Two-Foot LED Birch Trees

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have picked up these 2-Foot LED Birch Trees ($20), which you can display as is or add mini ornaments to. Tall trunks and bare branches add height to your setup without getting in the way of other decorations.

2 Faux Bottle Brush Christmas Trees

You can nab this 30-piece set of Faux Bottle Brush Christmas Trees for just $16. The trees come in five sizes and three colors: light green, dark green, and silver.

3 Pre-Lit Potted Flocked Arctic Fir

If tabletop decorations aren’t for you, consider getting this 4.5-Foot Pre-Lit Potted Flocked Arctic Fir ($100). It’s festive but not over the top, and you can reuse it for many Christmases to come.

4 Plush Christmas Pillow Covers

Available in a set of two, these Plush Christmas Pillow Covers ($15) fit a standard 18×18-inch throw pillow. Best of all, they’re machine washable in cold water, so you can freshen them up next year.

5 LED Ceramic Christmas Trees

These hand-painted LED Ceramic Christmas Trees ($60) lend a festive glow to your mantle. The trees are battery-operated and have a built-in timer that automatically turns off their lights after eight hours.

6 Reindeer Doormat & Plaid Rug Duo

This combination set can be displayed together or separately. It includes a Reindeer Coir Doormat and a Reversible Plaid Rug ($40), which is made from soft cotton and machine washable.

It’s a “great welcome mat during the holiday seasons,” raves one shopper. Another says it’s “so cute and just adds a cozy feel for guests.”

7 Reindeer Tealight Candle Holders

I am obsessed with these Reindeer Tealight Candle Holders, which cost $30 for a trio. They’re all different sizes, made from metal, and come equipped with glass holders for the tealights.

8 Red & Green Plaid Throw Blanket

Unless it’s weighted or made from real cashmere, there’s no reason why you should be going broke over a plush blanket. Save the extra cash for a peppermint mocha and pick up this Red & Green Plaid Throw Blanket for $18 instead.

9 Pre-Lit Front Porch Faux Christmas Set

Turn your front porch into a Hallmark movie set with this $170 Pre-Lit Faux Christmas Set. It features two 4-foot Christmas trees with eight light modes, a frosted wreath, and 9-foot garland to hang over the doorway.

10 Faux Pine Branches with Red Berry Stems

Grab these Faux Pine Branches with Red Berry Stems for your next DIY Christmas craft night. You can add them to flower bouquets and planters, wreaths, garland, centerpieces/tablescapes, and even gift wrapping. A 60-piece bundle costs $19.

11 LED Candles with Twinkle Light Vases

All it takes is one click to “light” a dozen of these LED Candles with Twinkle Light Vases ($37).

“The remote makes changing the vibe a snap, and no wax spills to worry about. They look great and don’t give off intense heat, so they can be used where your typical candle cannot,” says one shopper.