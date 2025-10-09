11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I know what you’re thinking: But it isn’t even Halloween yet! While it might feel too early to be thinking about Santa Claus and Christmas trees, now is the best time to stock up on Christmas decor before the popular items sell out. Lowe’s is decking the halls with inflatable Christmas characters, outdoor LED displays, weather-resistant lights, faux wreaths, and more—and prices start at just $25.

1 Holiday Living 2-ft LED Dog

Give Rudolph some company this holiday season with an adorable LED Dog pop-up ($60). The three-dimensional dog stands two feet tall and is filled with 40 warm white lights.

2 GE LED Snowflake Pathway Markers

Twinkle lights are so last year. Upgrade your front yard Christmas display with these festive GE LED Snowflake Pathway Markers. They come in packs of four for $30.

3 GE 18-Foot LED Artificial Garland

I love the idea of hanging this GE 18-Foot LED Artificial Garland ($25) around the perimeter of my front door or staircase. It’s equipped with its own electrical outlet for easy installation, as well as extra replacement bulbs.

4 Starfree Freestanding LED Ornament Display

Both water- and rust-resistant, these Freestanding LED Ornaments come with hanging hooks, so you can fasten them to trees, as well as stakes for lawn placement. Shoppers say tool-free assembly makes the $100 price tag worth it.

5 Joyfy 6-Feet Santa Christmas Inflatable

We caught Santa climbing out of the chimney red-handed! At just $50, this Joyfy 6-Feet Santa Christmas Inflatable is already a lot cheaper than other blow-up Christmas decorations at competing retailers. (Pro tip: It comes with tethers to keep Saint Nick in place if the weather picks up.)

6 Gemmy Snowflake Lightshow Projector

Go all out and earn your rep as the most festive house on the block with this Gemmy Snowflake Lightshow Projector. The $33 machine casts a giant white snowflake against the backdrop of falling snowflakes onto your home. (It’s giving Buddy Hall from Deck the Halls, if you catch my drift.)

7 Holiday Living 6-Foot LED Nutcracker Statue

Join the over 100 Lowe’s shoppers who have purchased this Holiday Living 6-Foot LED Nutcracker Statue ($200) in the last week. It has a shiny, iridescent appearance—in other words, if you’re looking for a statement piece, this is it.

8 Northlight Christmas Tree Pathway Markers

Is there such a thing as having too many Christmas tree decorations? We think not! Hence why we’re using these Christmas Tree Pathway Markers ($57 for a set of three) to illuminate our front yard. At least, Santa will be able to spot our house from the sky.

9 Best Choice Products LED Outdoor Christmas Wreath

As much as I love the smell of fresh pine, real wreaths never last through the season. So this year, I’m opting for this faux LED Outdoor Christmas Wreath instead. Its $90 price tag is a heavier lift, but it’s an investment that will last me for many Christmases to come.

10 GOOSH 6-Feet Gnome Inflatable

You’ve got Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman, now round out the trio with this adorable Gnome Inflatable ($45). It comes with stakes, tethers, and a 10-foot power cord for hassle-free assembly.

11 GE Neon “Merry Christmas” Sign

Get holiday-ready with this GE Neon “Merry Christmas” Sign, retailing for $65.

“Has a heavy, coated wire type frame with a loop at each end for hanging and ease of leveling…Light enough to carry and hang but heavy enough to stay in place,” says one shopper.