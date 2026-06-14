11 Best New Cracker Barrel Finds Under $20 Right Now

Shop the best Cracker Barrel finds under $20, from sparkle aviator sunglasses to a cocktails book.

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Cracker Barrel’s under-$20 section has a sassy summer energy this month: a roller coaster salt and pepper set, a pillow that says “Suck It Up,” a cocktails and mocktails book, sparkle trim aviator sunglasses, all in the same store. The range is wide and the prices are tight. Most of this list comes in well under $15, and the two kids’ items that edge past $20 by less than a quarter are noted below as exceptions worth making.

1 Flamingo Rattan Backpack—Kids’

When it comes to kids’ fashion, go big or go home. This flamingo rattan backpack with a 3D tulle skirt is the accessory that establishes a personality very clearly and very early. At $18.74, it makes school supply season something to look forward to.

2 Allover Summer Icon Embroidered Blue Woven Dress—Kids’

Embroidered with tropical fruits, palm leaves, flamingos, and more, kids will want to wear this one to summer camp, the beach, and beyond. Not only is this summer dress a vision in blue. Yes, it’s $20.24 — just slightly over $20 — but worth every penny, including the 24 that go over.

3 Woven Embroidered Fruit White Top and Capri Set—Kids’

For yet another great kids’ clothing find, this matching fruit-embroidered top and capri set looks lovely, stays cool, and holds up through actual child-level activity. This woven embroidered fruit white top and capri set is $20.24.

4 2-Pack Resin Bangle Bracelets

Two resin bangle bracelets for $14.99? That’s a jewelry purchase that makes stacking a summer wrist look genuinely effortless. These resin bangle bracelets come in a coordinating set—wear both or split them between two people who deserve something cheerful.

5 Sparkle Trim Aviator Sunglasses

Aviator sunglasses with sparkle trim are the summer accessory that commits to a specific energy: glamorous, slightly retro, not taking itself too seriously. These sparkle trim aviator sunglasses are $11.24 and the most fun fashion find for grown-ups on this list.

6 Cocktails and Mocktails Book

A cocktails and mocktails book is a great summer gift that works for the person who drinks, the person who doesn’t, and everyone at a backyard party who wants something interesting to flip through. This Cocktails and Mocktails book is $8.99 — the most versatile gift find in this week’s drop.

7 Roller Coaster Salt and Pepper Set

A roller coaster salt and pepper set is $7.49 and the dining table detail that makes everyone who sees it say something. This belongs on a kitchen table, a porch table, or anywhere food gets served to people who appreciate a little summer whimsy.

8 “Suck It Up” Embroidered Pillow

Forgot saccharine needlepoint accessories. This throw pillow says “Suck It Up,” and that’s usually the better mantra. This “Suck It Up” embroidered pillow is $14.99. Put it on a sofa, a bed, or an office chair where it will deliver its message without apology.

9 Hard Work Mug

Hustle culture is overhyped—and this funny mug agrees. Ironically named the “Hard Work mug,” it’s the perfect coffee vessel (and a great gift) for all the quiet quitters in your life. It’s $7.99.

10 Sunset Stripe Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover

A sunset stripe fleece quarter-zip for $13.50 is the summer evening layer that covers cool nights, air-conditioned restaurants, and early morning outdoor situations with equal capability. This sunset stripe fleece quarter-zip pullover is the practical summer clothing find that gets worn more than anything else in the wardrobe from June through September.

11 Sewing Machine Tin Jigsaw Puzzle

This sewing machine tin jigsaw puzzle is the perfect gift for the person in your life who sews, collects tins, or simply enjoys a puzzle that comes packaged in something worth keeping. At $19.99, it’s the most thoughtful find on this list for the right person.