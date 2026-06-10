Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel decor finds, from hydrangea throw blankets to ghost cutting boards.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t shopping for home decor at Cracker Barrel, you are missing out. The Old Country store is a favorite of Cracker Barrel diners, and some people even make special trips there just to shop. However, you don’t need to. There are so many fantastic finds on the Cracker Barrel shopping website. From artwork and throw pillows to Cracker Barrel exclusives like blow molds and glitter globes, the new arrivals section has been restocked and is ready for you. What should you shop for today? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel decor finds hitting shelves in June.

1 A Throw Blanket Covered in Hydrangeas

I love the new Country Cottage collection at Cracker Barrel, which has so many Pottery Barn-looking finds for less. One of my favorite items is this Hydrangeas Whole Cloth Quilted Throw, just $49.99. It features a floral pattern on one side and a checkered pattern on the other.

2 A Black Metal Floor Lamp

Cracker Barrel is definitely not the first place that comes to mind to purchase lighting fixtures. However, the store has so many unique options. This Black Metal Floor Lamp is $159.99 with a matte black finish and a dangling chandelier-like shade.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Store Finds That are Hidden Gems This Week

3 A Milk Can Glitter Globe

Glitter globes are one of Cracker Barrel’s trademark items. This Milk Can Glitter Globe is one of the most clever designs I have seen. It features a farmhouse scene and comes inside a white, vintage-looking milk jug. Get it for $49.99.

4 Beach Ball Blow Mold

Blow molds are another trademark Cracker Barrel item, and there are some seriously fun and colorful variations for summer. This Beach Ball Blow Mold, at $69.99, is battery-operated, unlike many that are electric. This makes it a great option for outdoors.

5 A Pink Cake Plate

The Summer Cottage collection is another great line at Cracker Barrel this summer. The Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand, which is scalloped like a flower’s petals, is a shopper favorite for $22.99. It is perfect for all your spring and summer cakes, and will add a dash of color to your kitchen.

6 Sleeping Cats Pot

The planter selection at Cracker Barrel is amazing this summer, including this Mom and Baby Cat Planter for $49.99. The Sea Turtle Planter, at $49.99, is also great. “Very pretty turtle,” writes a shopper. “I would recommend this to a friend or a family member it is very pretty in person.” There is also the Metal Caterpillar Planter, $49.99, which is also clever and eccentric.

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel Store Finds Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of

7 A Stool Shaped Like a Baseball

This Baseball Stool is $89.99 and part of the American Heritage collection. It would look great in a themed baseball bedroom. “Beautiful, well-made stool! We brought this as a housewarming gift for our baseball family! They absolutely LOVED this stool. It is a great size to place in a living room/rec room! Perfect for an extra seat in the house. This still is SO well made and different! If you are looking for a gift that will be knock their socks off this is the gift! You will not be disappointed!!!!!” writes a shopper.

8 An Ice Cream Glitter Globe

Food-shaped glitter globes? Yes please. The Ice Cream Glitter Globe for $31.99 and the Strawberry Glitter Globe are both fun for summer, and just $59.99 each. Each will add some light, color, and sparkle to your home. And, expect all your guests to ask where you got it.

9 Adirondack Rockers

The POLYWOOD ® All-Weather Heritage Rocker is a Cracker Barrel classic for $289.99. “I keep this on my front porch all year long. It is not covered so it is out in the rain and the snow. All I have to do is pressure wash it in the spring and we’re good to go again for another year. It has not faded or discolored. We got it in white,” writes a shopper. Another adds that they come assembled, which is a major plus.

10 Halloween Is Already Arrving

It might come as a shock, but Cracker Barrel’s Halloween collection is already hitting stores. It includes, yes, glitter globes and blow molds, including this Poison Bottle Glitter Globe, a “witches’ brew” themed light-up decoration. Get it for $59.99.

11 A Ghost Shaped Marble Cutting Board and Matching Coasters

I love Cracker Barrel’s marble cutting boards and coasters, which are always super elevated and look more expensive than they are. For fall, CB is bringing out this Marble Ghost Cutting Board, just $27.99. There are also matching Marble Ghost Coasters, sold in a set of four for $14.99.