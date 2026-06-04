Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel arrivals, from coastal LED candles to Halloween blow molds.

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Summer is not officially here, but Cracker Barrel is already in warm-weather mode. The Old Country Store is stocked with all the home decor and goodies to help your home feel cozy and refreshed for the latest season. And, warning: Halloween items are already landing in stores and on the website. If you are a regular shopper at the Southern-inspired restaurant shop, you are well aware that the best items sell out fast. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel new arrivals hitting shelves in June.

1 These Coastal LED Candles

The whole coastal vibe is everywhere this season, including Cracker Barrel. This LED Candles Set Of 3 is so beachy, and the trio costs just $27.99. The set “brings a soft coastal glow with its blue gradient finish and natural twine detail at the base,” the description reads. Each candle offers a warm, flickering light that creates a relaxing atmosphere, no flame required!

2 A Lemon Tumbler

The lemon trend is still going strong. This Easy Peasy 22 Oz tumbler with a straw will help you achieve the hot look while keeping you cool. “I just bought this tumbler a few days ago and used it during work today, and it kept my iced coffee cold all day! It’s also super cute and makes me happy by just looking at it,” a reviewer said.

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3 A Coastal-Inspired Blanket

You can also add a coastal look to your living room with the Stripe Pattern Knit Throw for $27.99. The blanket is buttery-soft and cozy with a white-and-aqua striped pattern. It will look and feel great on your bed or sofa. And, it also makes a great gift.

4 Campfire Salt and Pepper Set

Salt and pepper shakers are Cracker Barrel collector’s items, and this Campfire Salt and Pepper Set with Holder is definitely a keepsake. It screams summer with the whole campfire theme, while is also a whole deal at the restaurant with its campfire meals.

5 Pig Coasters

All the Cracker Barrel marble items look way more expensive than they are, including this Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters Set of 4. It is a great functional decoration or fun gift idea for a loved one who is into the farmhouse look. The four piggies, made out of wood and marble, cost just $12.99, averaging $3 each.

6 A Turtle Glitter Globe

Cracker Barrel’s glitter globes are getting better by the season. One of my current faves is this Turtle with Baby Glitter Globe, $89.99. “Absolutely beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I went back and forth with myself about making this purchase but am soooo glad I got it! I couldn’t stop looking at it in the store and now I can’t stop looking at it here in my home. It’s so sparkly and blue! A lovely piece!”

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7 Tulip Candle Holders

This Set Of 3 Glass Tulip Candle Holders, which comes with three holders in various sizes and colors, is ultra gorgeous. You can’t go wrong with the price, $29.99 for three. “These beautiful three glass tulips exceeded my expectations! Thank you!” one writes.

8 Unbelievable Artwork

I can’t believe that Cracker Barrel is selling gorgeous artwork! There are only a few pieces left of this Blue Floral Canvas Wall Decor, $24.99, so if you love it, order it ASAP. The white hydrangea in the blue-and-white vase is giving serious bougie Grandmillennial vibes.

9 Lodge Pans

This Lodge ® 12” Cast Iron Skillet celebrates America’s 250th and will be your go-to cookware for years to come. “I love it so much, I want another one ! EVERYTHING taste better in it. I want to throw all my other pans away and jus use this one. I am VERY SATISFIED,” a reviewer said.

10 Halloween Glitter Globes

Wait, it’s already time to shop for Halloween? I’m not sure that I am actually ready to buy Halloween-inspired decor, but again, the best items will be gone long before October. There are a few new Halloween glitter globes, including this Poison Bottle Glitter Globe, a “witches’ brew” themed light-up decoration. Get it for $59.99.

11 And, Halloween Blow Molds

Of course, there are also a bunch of new Halloween blow molds, another trademark Cracker Barrel category. Halloween is one of the best times to splurge on a blow mold because they have adorable yet spooky styles, like this Vampire Cat Blow Mold, just $49.99. The Witch Frog is also adorable.