Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel finds, from chic strawberry vases to Hello Kitty decor.

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Can you believe that May is halfway over and Memorial Day weekend is coming up? If you don’t feel ready for summer, head to Cracker Barrel to outfit your home for the season. I am sort of in shock by how next-level the merchandise at the Old Country Store is right now. There are gorgeous pieces to elevate your kitchen and dining room, patriotic decor to celebrate America, and trendy pieces to get your home feeling very now. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel finds flying off shelves mid-May.

1 A Marble Cutting Board in the Shape of a Frog

The honeycomb-shaped marble cutting board has sold out. And I expect this Frog-Shaped Marble Cutting Board, currently on sale for $18.74, will be next. It is equally gorgeous, designed for everyday use, yet beautiful enough for simple decorative purposes. It also makes a great gift.

2 The Prettiest Pink Cake Stand

The new “Summer Cottage” collection has been an instant hit with shoppers. The Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand is one of the standout pieces. It is scalloped like a flower’s petals and will perfectly house all your spring and summer cakes, and add a dash of color to your kitchen. Get it for $22.99.

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3 A Hello Kitty Figurine

There are so many adorable Hello Kitty decorations at the store right now, including the Hello Kitty Dancing Queen Figurine, $19.99. “She’s perfect. Loved her would definitely buy again,” one shopper writes. “Beautiful Bluesky ceramic. Please get more Hello Kitty items,” another requests.

4 A Turtle Glitter Globe

The new collection of glitter globes is pretty amazing, starting with the Turtle with Baby Glitter Globe, $89.99. “Absolutely beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I went back and forth with myself about making this purchase but am soooo glad I got it! I couldn’t stop looking at it in the store and now I can’t stop looking at it here in my home. It’s so sparkly and blue! A lovely piece!”

5 Salty Dog Salt and Pepper Shakers

There are also so many adorable new salt-and-pepper shakers, each one more adorable than the next. If you love salty dogs, this Beach Dogs Salt and Pepper Set, with a black-and-yellow lab with shades on, is $12.99. There are tons of others to choose from in the kitchen section.

6 A Kitty Drying Mat

Cat lover, don’t stress. There are tons of kitty-inspired items at Cracker Barrel this season, including the super purrfect Calico Cats Drying Mat, $9.99, and also this Cat Grabber Mitts Set Of 2, $12.99. Each one infuses some feline fun into your kitchen.

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7 A New Lodge Commemorative Pan

The Americana restaurant is a fan of Lodge cast-iron pans, which are well-made in the country. They are selling this America 250th 10.25″ Skillet for $36.99. The back features a bold commemorative design celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary, with crisp patriotic graphics.

8 A Snoopy Blow Mold

This red, white, and blue Snoopy Hot Air Balloon Blow Mold, on sale for $49.99, is perfect for Peanuts fans and is also a great patriotic decoration for Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day weekend. “Have it sitting in our living room and for some reason, our cats enjoy it!” one shopper writes, while another maintains it is a “collector’s must-have” and that it is “so cute.”

9 A Strawberry Vase

Berries are trending this season. The Ceramic Strawberry Vase, $24.99, is a perfect way to infuse the fruity look into your kitchen. Your flowers will look so gorgeous popping out of it. Some people even place strawberry plants in it, using it as an indoor planter.

10 A Striped, Cozy Blanket

Who doesn’t love a cozy blanket with beachy vibes? The Stripe Pattern Knit Throw, $27.99, is made of a buttery-soft knit fabric and features a white-and-aqua striped pattern. It will look and feel great on your bed or sofa. And, it also makes a great gift.

11 Citrus Art

The citrus aesthetic is also everywhere this season. The Lemons Canvas Wall Decor and Limes Canvas Wall Decor, both $14.99, are an affordable option to infuse the look anywhere in the house, especially the kitchen. I love the wood frames that both of these come in, as it looks expensive.