Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel kitchen finds, from pink cake stands to cat drying mats.

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Cracker Barrel serves great food at their restaurant, and over in the Old Country Store, they also sell everything you need for your kitchen to cook and serve it yourself! This month, there are so many fabulous finds for the entire home, but specifically in the kitchen aisles. From its collectible salt-and-pepper shakers and cutting boards to new themed collections, the spring and summer collection is honestly next-level. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Pretty Pink Petal Cake Stand

I am loving the new “Summer Cottage” collection, which is an instant hit with shoppers. The Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand is scalloped like a flower’s petals and will perfectly present all your spring and summer cakes, adding a dash of color to your kitchen. Get it for $22.99.

2 Citrus Art

Decorate the walls of your kitchen with citrus-themed decorations. The Lemons Canvas Wall Decor and Limes Canvas Wall Decor, both $14.99, are a great option for anywhere in the house, especially the kitchen. I love the wood frames both of these come in.

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3 A Strawberry Vase

This Ceramic Strawberry Vase, $24.99, is perfect for the kitchen. Your flowers will look so gorgeous popping out of it. Some people even place strawberry plants in it, using it as an indoor planter. Genius and beautiful!

4 A Cute Cow Tumbler

The Deja Moo 40 Oz. Tumbler, $19.99, makes a great gift for a teacher. “I’ve heard this bull before,” reads the hand-wash-only mug. “Take your beverages everywhere you go with one of our tumblers. Putting the fun in functional, let your personality shine while increasing your hydration,” writes Cracker Barrel.

5 A Frog Shaped Marble Cutting Board

We recently featured a honeycomb marble cutting board, which has since sold out. This Frog Shaped Marble Cutting Board, currently on sale for $18.74, is equally gorgeous. It is designed for everyday use, but is beautiful enough to simple use for decorative purposes.

6 A Hostess Apron

I often forget to put on an apron, but maybe if I had one as gorgeous as this Hostess Apron, $16.99, I would wear it daily. It is giving serious spring and summer vibes with its floral embroidery and gingham skirt. It also makes a great Mother’s Day gift for a chef.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 Beach Dogs Salt and Pepper Set

There are new salt-and-pepper shakers for collectors this season, and each one is more adorable than the next. If you love dogs and the beach, this Beach Dogs Salt and Pepper Set, with a black-and-yellow lab with shades on, is $12.99.

8 And, This Stand Mixer Set

If you are shopping for mom and she swears by her KitchenAid mixer, then we have a great gift for you. This Stand Mixer Salt and Pepper Set, on sale for under $10, is also so cute and a great gift for the cook in your life. It will look amazing in her kitchen.

9 Fabulous Feline Items

Do you love cats? Cracker Barrel clearly does this season. There are tons of kitty-inspired items for your kitchen. I love this Calico Cats Drying Mat, $9.99, and also this Cat Grabber Mitts Set Of 2, $12.99. Each infuses some feline fun into your cooking area.

10 And, Hummingbird Items

Cracker Barrel is also bringing hummingbird decor into the store. First, there is this beautiful Hummingbird Embroidered Tea Towel, just $7.99. There is also a Hummingbird Floral Braided Placemat, $6.99, which will seriously dress up your dining room table.

11 And, a Classic Lodge Cast Iron Pan

Cracker Barrel even sells cookware! It should come as no surprise that the Americana restaurant is a fan of Lodge cast-iron pans. They are selling this America 250th 10.25″ Skillet for $36.99. The back features a bold commemorative design that celebrates the country’s 250th anniversary, with crisp patriotic graphics.