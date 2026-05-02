Shop 7 new Cracker Barrel finds, from a floral cake stand to a giant Snoopy blow mold.

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Have you shopped at Cracker Barrel recently? I can’t believe the products that have been hitting the store and website this month, as summer is just weeks away. From summer country house-inspired decor to dresses that look designer and so much red, white, and blue, there is a little something for everyone. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 7 best new Cracker Barrel finds hitting shelves as May begins.

1 A Flower Petal Cake Stand

The new “Summer Cottage” collection is an instant hit with shoppers. I am obsessed with the Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand, which is scalloped like a flower’s petals. It is perfect for all your spring and summer cakes, and will add a dash of color to your kitchen. Get it for $22.99.

2 The Perfect Cat Planter for Mother’s Day

If you have a mom and she is a cat lover, show her how much you love her with this Mom and Baby Cat Planter for $49.99. There are so many great planters at Cracker Barrel this season, including the Sea Turtle Planter for $49.99. “Very pretty turtle,” writes a shopper. “I would recommend this to a friend or a family member it is very pretty in person.” There is also the Metal Caterpillar Planter, $49.99, which is also clever and eccentric.

3 A Very American Baseball Stool

The new “American Heritage” collection celebrates the country just in time for Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day Weekend. I love this Baseball Stool, $89.99, which brings big league charm to any room. It would look great in a themed baseball bedroom.

4 A Giant Snoopy Blow Mold

Also in the new American-themed collection is a red, white, and blue Snoopy Hot Air Balloon Blow Mold, on sale for $49.99. It makes the perfect decoration for July 4th. “Have it sitting in our living room and for some reason, our cats enjoy it!” one shopper writes. Another maintains that it is a “collector’s must-have” and “so cute.”

5 Food-Themed Glitter Globes

These glitter globes will make you hungry. There is the Ice Cream Glitter Globe for $31.99 and the Strawberry Glitter Globe for $59.99. Each will add some light, color, and sparkle to your home. And, expect all your guests to ask where you got it.

6 The Prettiest Dresses

I’m in shock over all the gorgeous new dresses, including the Deep Teal with Pink Midi Dress. The designer looking frock is 100% cotton and features a square neckline, puffed sleeves, and a tiered skirt, creating a romantic look for just $59.99. “I’ve gotten into being more particular about the fabric of clothing I wear so anytime I can find something that is truly 100% cotton, I am loving it,” writes a shopper.

7 This Snoopy Tie Dye T-Shirt

In addition to patriotic home decor, the store is carrying many red, white, and blue clothing items that will take you through all the American holidays, Memorial Day through Labor Day. This Snoopy Patriotic Tie-Dye Tee for $19.99 is such a fun option.