11 Best New Aldi Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best new Aldi finds this week, from chic Stanley dupes to hammock chairs.

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If you aren’t shopping at Aldi for anything but food, you are missing out big. The grocery store is a great resource for everything from clothing and shoes for the entire family, to skincare, makeup, and other cosmetics, to furniture and decor. Every week the store gets in so many exciting new arrivals, and the best items tend to sell out almost as fast as they hit the floor. What should you shop for this week to avoid missing out? Here are the 11 best Aldi finds flying off shelves this week.

1 New Women’s Dresses

Are you looking for a Mother’s Day gift, or are you a mother on the hunt for a summer dress or brunch outfit? Pick one up at the grocery store. There are so many gorgeous prints and solids in the Ladies Woven Maxi Dress, and it’s such a chic style for $16.99. The 100 percent cotton, figure-flattering dress has a V-neck, smocked waist, side-seam pockets, and falls to mid-calf. Available in sizes small through XL.

2 Chic Totes

There are so many great gift ideas for mom, especially in the accessories department. All of them look like they are from name brands, but cost a fraction of what you would pay at a department store. The LS LIVE IN STYLE City Tote is just $6.99, and there are tons of fun patterns to choose from. My favorite? This cherry print.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 And, All These Mom Appreciation Pouches

Also for $6.99, you can show mom or other mother figures in your world how much you appreciate them with the LS LIVE IN STYLE Mom Appreciation Pouch. They even have a style for a dog mom. Does Mom like Taylor Swift? Get her the Mom Era design. Each one is super preppy and will come in handy for traveling.

4 New Candle Scents

As a mom, I can vouch for the fact that you can rarely go wrong with a candle. I love lighting candles in my home, and Aldi is dropping new scents just in time for Mother’s Day. For $5.99, choose from a variety of scents, including KIRKTON HOUSE Luxury 2 Wick Candle Amber, Lime & Bergamot, and KIRKTON HOUSE Luxury 2 Wick Candle Jasmine, Saffron & Cedar.

5 And Diffusers

There are also new spring and summer scents for the diffusers. The KIRKTON HOUSE Luxury Reed Diffuser – Blue Agave & Cacao is super-fresh-smelling and will have your home smelling like a resort in no time.

6 A Pampering Set

Seriously, make mom a gift basket filled with Aldi goodies, and she will be so grateful. Also, for just $5.99, you can get this KIRKTON HOUSE Satin Gift Set. It comes with an eye mask, scrunchie, headband, and not one, but two pillowcases. There are a few colors and patterns, including this pretty cherry blossom print.

7 And New Stanley Dupes

The Aldi Stanley dupes, Mother’s Day edition, is here. Get each hydration vessel for just $8.99. The Adventuridge 30 oz Thirst Crusher Tumbler comes in so many new patterns, including this leopard print emblazoned with the word “mama.”

8 A Hammock Chair

I can’t wait to spend my days outdoors, and this Belavi Hanging Hammock Chair, Blue Striped, is getting me so excited for outdoor season. It looks super resort-like with the cabana striping. It also comes in green or beige stripes. Each is just $19.99.

9 Lanterns

There are so many fun outdoor items hitting the stores. There are a few different styles of lanterns for just $6.99, including the Belavi Solar Geometric Lantern. It also comes in red. Each features warm white LED light and recharges by sunlight, 6-8 hour runtime when fully charged.

10 A Kid’s Potting Bench

If your kids want to help plant this season, this adorable Belavi Kid’s Potting Bench, $29.99, is an investment worth making. It has convenient storage above and below the table, a chalkboard backsplash (chalk included), and is easy to assemble. But beware: It is already selling out.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 And, Welcome Mats

Don’t forget to pick up a new doormat. The KIRKTON HOUSE Rubber Gate Coir Mat – Rectangle Stripes is just $7.99. I am a big fan of all the Aldi doormats, as they are super durable, inexpensive, and adorable, looking just as nice as designer alternatives.