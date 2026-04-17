11 Best Aldi Spring Deals Shoppers are Keeping Secret This Week

Aldi shoppers are rushing to grab kitchenware, outdoor essentials, and more spring finds.

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Aldi brands are a pantry staple in kitchens across America, but the discount grocer is a lot more than just a supermarket—offering stylish apparel, trendy kitchenware, and seasonal outdoor essentials as well. Want in on the best secret Aldi spring deals? Here are the top 11 products shoppers are rushing to buy this week.

1 Live in Style Waterbottle Crossbody

Stay hands-free while running errands and exploring nature with the Live in Style Waterbottle Crossbody ($10). It’s designed with an extra wide shoulder strap for optimal comfort and zippered pocket to keep your wallet, keys, and other small essentials secure. Plus, handy clips let you attach items like hand sanitizer, pepper spray, and doggy bags for easy access on the go.

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2 Crofton Boy Mom Mug Set

Calling all boy moms! Snag this adorable Crofton Boy Mom Mug Set for just $7. Made from durable ceramic, the pair comes with a dinosaur-themed “Boy Mom” mug and matching mini “Mama’s Boy” mug.

3 Crofton Dog Mom Mug & Bowl Set

And of course, we can’t forget about the dog mama! The black-and-white checkered Crofton Dog Mom Mug & Bowl Set ($8) offers the perfect setup for morning coffee time with your four-legged best friend.

4 Gardenline Lime-Gray Spray Nozzle

Make yard work easier with Gardenline’s Lime-Gray Spray Nozzle ($5), compatible with all standard ½-inch garden hose fittings. It’s equipped with a rubberized handle to reduce hand strain, a safety on/off lock, and eight spraying settings: jet, full, center, flat, soaker, cone, mist, and shower.

5 Aldigear Blue Zip-Up Jacket

Spring weather can be all over the place, and Mother Nature sure loves to throw us a curve ball with chilly mornings and warm afternoons. Grab this Aldigear Blue Zip-Up Jacket ($15) for those unpredictable in-between unpredictable moments. Standout details include a standing collar, elastic waist and cuffs, and roomy side pockets.

6 Crofton 18-Ounce Glass Cup with Lid

Sip your homemade iced coffee on the go with this trendy Crofton 18-Ounce Glass Cup with Lid ($4). Made from temperature-resistant glass, the tumbler is both dishwasher- and microwave-safe and comes with a wooden lid and reusable straw.

7 Gardenline Gardening Gloves

Available in green or black in sizes M–XL, these latex-free Gardenline Gardening Gloves ($5) are crafted from durable nitrile rubber, a material that’s highly resistant to chemicals and helps protect against punctures from thorns and clipping tools.

8 Mama Claw Clip

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and this Mama Claw Clip ($5) from Serra Mama Accessories is the perfect addition to a gift basket, especially one that’s spa-themed! The tortoise palette and pearl accents are super chic.

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9 Kirkton House 5′ X 7′ Decorative Area Rug

Lean into the spring aesthetic with this Kirkton House 5′ X 7′ Decorative Area Rug ($50), made from machine-washable fabric. The soft pink botanical print would look beautiful in a living room with wood furniture and beige upholstery, or underneath your bed with similar accents.

10 Gardenline Round Garden Bed

This Gardenline Round Garden Bed ($20) is the perfect first step in starting your vegetable and herb garden. Alternatively, you can use it as a flower bed to add a pop of color to your front lawn or porch area.

11 Live in Style “Teacher Stuff” Pouch

Pick up this Live in Style “Teacher Stuff” Pouch ($7) for your teacher friend or as a sweet, thoughtful gift for Teacher Appreciation Day (save the date it’s May 5!).