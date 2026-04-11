11 Best Aldi Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

Experts share the Aldi finds worth adding to your cart this week.

A leisurely stroll around the grocery store can be as therapeutic as it is productive. But for those of us on a tighter schedule than that, having a plan of action beforehand can keep you from overlooking the hidden gems that might otherwise fly under the radar.

Jeff Rossen of the consumer guide Rossen Reports spent this week’s post highlighting the underappreciated Aldi items that’ll have you saying, “I didn’t know they sell that.” Meanwhile, Jackie Moravek, who reviews Aldi products as Grocery Addict on social media, is sharing her own favorite finds you might not otherwise notice at the cost-conscious retailer

Wondering which items you should make a beeline for this week? These are the 11 items to make sure you don’t miss.

1 Dubai Chocolate Cream

According to Rossen, even products with viral ingredients can still go unnoticed at Aldi. Case in point: their Dubai Chocolate Cream, which he says is flying off shelves.

“This is the Dubai Pistachio Cream, brand new to Aldi this week,” he said on April 7. “Dubai flavors were the most popular of 2025 and the big brands are still working on it. Coldstone. Starbucks created a Dubai chocolate flavor. It’s even at Costco. And now it’s here at Aldi as well. Yesterday I was here shopping for myself and there were several palettes. This is all they have left, so you’ve got to get this stuff quickly.”

2 2-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Every kitchen needs a cast iron Dutch oven, but people are sleeping on this Aldi brand option, Rossen says. “I can’t believe I found this—it’s hugely popular at Aldi right now: a Dutch oven, two quart cast iron. This is normally like $50 or $60 to get a Dutch oven. But look at the price: $19.99,” he marvels.

3 Comfort Cushion Runner

Next, Moravek recommends upgrading your hallway or kitchen with this 20″x60″ cushioned runner that delivers comfort underfoot. Its beveled edges provide extra safety, helping prevent trips and slips. Available in a variety of stylish designs, it’s easy to match with any décor. “I have a small one at home,” she notes.

4 Dots Pretzels

Seasoned pretzel twists make for a simple yet satisfying snack—and Rossen says Dots is a beloved brand. Yet plenty of people are missing out on these hidden gems because they’re not usually sold at Aldi.

“They’ll usually have the knockoff, but they’ll sometimes buy an overstock of name brands from other retailers, and this week at Aldi you can get Dots at a great price,” he says. “This just came in April 1, 2026, so you know this is brand new.”

5 Olive Garden Dressing

Rossen says that oftentimes, Aldi will create its own iterations of popular products, following basic recipes and marketing schemes. For instance, Tuscan Garden Italian dressing serves as a stand-in for Olive Garden dressing. This week, Rossen says he “just noticed” they’ve brought in actual Olive Garden dressing—a higher quality swap that’s easy to overlook if it’s not already on your radar.

6 Sundae Shoppe Raspberry Sorbet

Rossen says that the freezer aisle often houses hidden gems since people forget to check it entirely. In particular, he recommends the Sundae Shoppe Raspberry Sorbet—beloved by those in the know.

“The raspberry sorbet, brand new to Aldi this month… it’s delicious actually. I’m not usually a raspberry fan, but my wife had me try it and it’s really, really good,” he says.

7 Peaks & Tides Brut Champagne

According to Rossen, products marked with a black price label at Aldi are premium, limited time products. When you head to the champagne section, you’ll find the often overlooked Peaks & Tides Brut, a crisp, dry sparkling wine with notes of lemon, apple, and pear.

8 California Heritage Wines

For an ultra-budget option that still tastes great, Rossen recommends Aldi’s household brand, California Heritage. The moscato, pink moscato, and brut are among his favorites. “This is a newer brand to Aldi, but any time you see that black label, they’re trying to get your attention.

9 Drawer and Fridge Liners

It’s easy to overlook practical picks like these drawer and fridge liners, but Moravek says you shouldn’t sleep on the savings. Available in patterned or clear options, these can be cut down to size to line your surfaces for a cleaner storage space.

10 Plastic Planters

Rossen says you can skip a trip to pricier home and garden stores by buying your gardening gear at Aldi.

“In April, 2026, Aldi is putting out a lot of gardening stuff. The planters? This is stuff that you should buy,” he says. “Anything that’s plastic—you don’t need this to perform in any magical way or hold up over time. It’s fine. You’re going to stick a plant in this and it’s going to be OK. Save your money and buy stuff like this on the cheap.”

11 Gardenline Premium Rose Bushes

You can also get your plants from Aldi’s Finds section this week, says Jackie Moravek, who goes by Grocery Addict on social media. Gardenline just introduced premium rose bushes that come ready to be installed. Choose from various types: Bolero, Miracle on the Hudson, Electron, Touch of Glass, Scarlet Night, Gold Glow, and more.