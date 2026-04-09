11 Best Aldi “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

The best limited-time finds at Aldi right now, from garden boots to pet gear.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Forget scrolling Amazon for an hour just to land on something that looks cheap the minute it shows up at your door. The real treasure hunt is happening right now in the center aisle of your local Aldi—and if you don’t move fast, you’ll miss it. Every week, the discount grocery chain rolls out a fresh batch of limited-time finds that feel like they should cost many times more, covering everything from garden boots to charging stations to pet gear. These are the 11 best new arrivals dropping at Aldi right now.

1 Lily & Dan Children’s Umbrella

Rainy days just got a lot more fun. The Lily & Dan Children’s Umbrella features a whimsical cloud print that kids will actually want to carry, with a classic J-shape handle and a canopy that opens to nearly 32 inches—plenty of coverage for your little one on soggy school mornings. It’s available in several playful designs, but we recommend grabbing the cloud version before it floats away. Pick one up for just $4.99.

2 Heart to Tail Pet Rain Jacket

Your dog loves their walk, but not when they’re slogging through it, sopping wet. The Heart to Tail Pet Rain Jacket in cherry is water-resistant, features reflective material for added visibility on gloomy days, and is cute enough that you’ll want to photograph your pup before you even step outside. Practical, adorable, and stress-free for $6.99.

3 Belavi Mushroom Bird House

This one belongs in a storybook. The Belavi Mushroom Bird House features a charming mushroom-shaped roof atop a wooden body, measuring about 7.6 by 6.3 by 10.2 inches—the right size for a variety of backyard birds. It comes with a detachable top for easy cleaning, and the deep sea green colorway is a standout in any garden or on a balcony. At $7.99, it’s one of the most charming garden additions Aldi has put on shelves in a while.

4 Kirkton House 20×30 Chenille Accent Mat (Floral)

Spring decorating doesn’t have to break the bank. The Kirkton House 20×30 Chenille Accent Mat in Floral is made from durable chenille with a tufted texture that looks and feels high-end, and comes with a non-slip latex backing so it stays put. The multicolored floral design is one of four spring patterns available, making it easy to swap out tired winter rugs for something fresher. Snap one up for just $8.99.

5 Serra Ladies Garden Boot

These are the boots you keep by the door for a muddy walk or a morning in the garden. The Serra Ladies Garden Boot in green floral is made with water-resistant outer material, features deep-grooved soles for solid traction, and has an elastic gusset at the ankle for a flexible, comfortable fit. They pull on easily thanks to the loop at the back—zero fuss required. Grab a pair for $12.99.

6 Serra Black/White Tank Top

This simple set is a wardrobe workhorse you’ll reach for constantly. The Serra Black/White Tank Top two-pack keeps it clean and classic with a versatile colorblock that layers under everything or stands on its own with your favorite shorts or joggers. These are simple, solid basics at just $6.99—well worth it as the weather warms up.

7 Serra Crochet Sandal

Boho-chic footwear has arrived at Aldi—and just in time for warmer days. The Serra Crochet Sandal in cream/multi color features an on-trend crochet upper in a breezy, warm-weather palette that pairs perfectly with sundresses, linen pants, or cutoffs. It’s the kind of sandal you’d expect to find at a boutique for considerably more than its $12.99 picetag.

8 Kirkton House Fluted Amber

The Kirkton House Fluted Amber—a gorgeous amber-toned glass soap dispenser—brings instant warmth and texture to any bathroom or kitchen counter. The fluted design catches light beautifully and has an organic, antique feel that looks right at home with a range of decor styles. Pick one up for just $4.99.

9 Crofton 2pk Medium

The secret to spring cleaning is actually spring organizing, and this Crofton 2-Pack of food containers can help tame your pantry in no time flat. Is it the most glamorous thing you can buy at Aldi this week? Not exactly. But a home where everything has a place is one that feels clean, clear, and uncluttered—and that’s true luxury. The set is $7.99.

10 Kirkton House Checkerboard Quilted Outdoor Blanket

Park days, tailgates, backyard movie nights—whatever you’ve got planned, this blanket is ready. The Kirkton House Checkerboard Quilted Outdoor Blanket brings a timeless graphic print to your outdoor routine, with a quilted construction that holds up to real use and looks sharp doing it. It’s part of a multi-pattern collection, but the checkerboard is the one with staying power—a classic that works every season. Stock up on one or more for $16.99 each.

11 LS Live in Style Wicker Basket 2pc Set

Storage that actually looks good is a rare find at any price. The LS Live in Style Wicker Basket 2-Piece Set in Blue gives you two coordinating baskets with a fresh coastal-blue finish—perfect for corralling clutter in the bathroom, bedroom, or living room without resorting to plastic bins. Two sizes mean more organizational flexibility for whatever space you’re trying to tame. You’ll get the double set for just $9.99.