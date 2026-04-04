Shop the 11 best new Aldi decor finds for April, from outdoor umbrellas to solar lanterns.

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April is here, and Aldi is springing into action for the new, warmer season. The grocery-and-then-some store is filling up with so many fantastic finds to get your home, including outdoor spaces, prepped for spring and summer. It recently dropped a new batch of Upcoming Aldi Finds, featuring all the products about to hit stores over the next week. In true Aldi fashion, the best items will sell out fast. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Aldi decor finds flying off shelves as April begins.

1 Chindi Rugs

I love that you can score a pretty throw rug at Aldi for $5.99. The new KIRKTON HOUSE 30×46 Chindi Rug comes in a variety of color schemes, including an anything-but-basic black, light denim, light green, and multi-color. There is also a 48 x 66 for $9.99.

2 Reversible Area Rugs

And, there are also larger area rugs for your bigger spaces, just $24.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 6′ X 9′ Reversible Area Rug also comes in a few patterns, including this yellow geometric print, a green leaf pattern, and also a blue tiles print.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Outdoor Umbrellas

I can’t wait for the sun to be so strong that I need an umbrella. However, if you wait for that moment, the $39.99 Belavi 9 Foot Aluminium Umbrella will already be sold out. It comes in a few resorty-stripe options.

4 Adorable Bird Feeders

There are a few new adorable Belavi Bird Feeders for $9.99 each. One of them is shaped like a bench, while the others resemble a picnic table and a rocking chair. These also make great gifts.

5 An Expandable Plant Stand

There are tons of other new outdoor drops, including gardening must-buys. This Belavi Expandable Wooden Plant Stand, $9.99, adjusts to hold various planter sizes.

6 12-Inch Planters

Before you go to your local bougie plant nursery, stock up on planters for just $4.99 at Aldi. This Belavi 12 Inch Planter comes in blue, green, white, and gray.

7 Gorgeous Soap Pumps

I am also loving some of the new kitchen and bathroom accessories, including this KIRKTON HOUSE Fluted Amber soap dispenser, just $4.99. It also comes in a few other styles, including a clear glass version.

8 Quilted Outdoor Blankets

You already have throw blankets from winter. Now you need to stock up on Aldi outdoor blankets. These are perfect for spring sports or backyard picnics. There are multiple patterns, including this 9KIRKTON HOUSE Lemons Quilted Outdoor Blanket. Each is just $16.99.

9 Solar Lanterns

Let there be (LED) light! For just $7.99, you should pick up several of these Belavi Solar Decorative Metal Lanterns. I love this bronze diamond option. Hang them on hooks or trees, or simply set them on tables.

10 Animal Stakes

Another cute outdoor decoration? This Belavi Animal Silhouette Stake. In addition to the dog, there are cat and bunny options. Each is $4.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 An Umbrella Table

Not sure where to put your Aldi umbrella? For $16.99, pick up the Belavi Umbrella Table.