Designer-looking jackets, rugs, and home finds for less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is one of the best stores to shop for bougie-looking items for less. The grocery, home goods, clothing, cosmetics, and toy store is always brimming with fantastic finds at great prices. This week, there are lots of new arrivals that look and feel like they cost a lot more than they actually do. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Aldi finds that feel more expensive.

1 Jean Jackets

Why pay over $100 for an on-trend jean jacket when Aldi is selling them for $16.99? The Serra Denim Jacket in blue is everything a jean jacket should be, and comes in traditional blue denim, leopard, and a white version.

2 Designer Looking Sneakers

Aldi footwear sells out fast, as shoppers know the sneakers offer unparalleled value. Brace yourself: new styles are coming, which look and feel designer for $14.99. Get the Serra Ladies Casual Sneaker in Cream. They are super comfortable, with a memory foam insole and mesh and suede details.

3 A Sleek Weekender Duffle

Why pay designer prices for an overnight bag when Aldi has them for for $29.99? The LIVE IN STYLE Weekender Duffle is sleek and chic. It’s also super functional, with a bottom-zipper compartment and plenty of room for your clothes and shoes.

4 Glasses

Aldi has tons of new reading glasses styles, each just $4.99. Choose from a variety of colors of the Visage Reading Glasses with Case. I love the traditional tortoise.

5 A Rolling Laptop Desk

Rolling laptop desks create a modular workspace. This SOHL Rolling Laptop Desk, $29.99, is adjustable in height, allowing you to use it while standing or while sitting in a chair or on a sofa.

6 Juicers

Juicers are generally expensive, but not at Aldi. The Ambiano Juice Extractor, featuring a powerful 800W motor with 2 speed settings, a juice jug with measurement markings, non-slip feet, stainless steel blades and housing, and a measuring cup and cleaning brush, or the Ambiano Cold Press Juicer, is just $39.99.

7 Wooden Salad Bowls

Why pay Williams Sonoma prices when you can shop at Aldi? You will pay more than $16.99 for a gorgeous wood salad bowl at the luxury kitchen store. The Crofton Oversized Rubber Wood Serving Bowl is a must-buy for those who frequently make salads at home.

8 New Water Bottles

Aldi has new water bottle colors. For $7.99, get the Adventuridge 30 oz Carry Handle Stainless Steel Bottle in a few new shades, including Light Blue.

9 New Area Rugs

There are also area rugs for $49.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 6′ x 9′ Crystal Print Rug is now available in new colors and patterns. My favorite is the Bright Floral. Each is made with “precision point technology” and features a soft-touch finish.

10 A Little Bench

Aldi furniture pieces usually sell out immediately. At $39.99, the SOHL 2 Tier Bench, which comes in two color options, will definitely be a hit It is crafted from bamboo and features a padded cushion.

11 Fake Flower Stems

Aldi is getting in several KIRKTON HOUSE Faux Floral Stem options, including Dahlia, Daisy Mix, Green Hydrangea, Peony, and more. They look super real and cost just $4.99 each.