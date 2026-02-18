These Aldi decor finds are selling out fast this week.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to Aldi this week? The grocery, gift, and home decor store is bringing it in a major way this season. The good news? There are so many great new product drops hitting stores every week. The bad? The hottest products sell out nearly as soon as they are put into the store, meaning you have to shop every week to score the best items. What should you shop for this week? Here are 7 Aldi decor finds that are selling out fast this week.

1 These West Elm-Looking Knot Pillows

There are tons of new bedroom finds at Aldi right now, including bedding sets, blankets, pillows, and these incredibly chic KIRKTON HOUSE Giant Knot Pillows that are giving West Elm vibes without the designer prices. The three-dimensional accent pillows are just $14.99 and come in a few color options. My favorite is the neutral oatmeal.

2 A Scalloped Decorative Bowl

All the influencers are talking about the KIRKTON HOUSE Ceramic Bowl, which looks like it came from a Pottery Barn catalog. It’s leaning heavily into the whole scalloped look that is everywhere right now. I can’t believe the item, which will look great on a table, console, or kitchen counter, is just $14.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 So Many New Candles

Aldi is famous for its seasonally rotating, cheap but chic, and sweet-smelling candles. These large, oblong candles smell good, double as decor, and, get this, they’re just $19.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE Rustic Hand-Carved Wood Candle comes in several scents, including Dark Vanilla & Sandalwood. And, it’s gorgeous. There are other new three-wick candles for under $5.

4 Lots of New Window Treatments

Window treatments can be prohibitively expensive. Aldi to the rescue! The store has these bougie, light-blocking, textured curtains for $14.99. Grab KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Pack Light-Blocking Window Curtains in White Grasscloth, which average out to $7.50 per panel.

5 Seasonal Throw Pillows

St. Patrick’s Day is arriving at Aldi. There are throw blankets and KIRKTON HOUSE Decor Pillows, which come in clover-themed patterns, including Clover Square and Green Rainbow. A few of these will infuse the St. Patty’s spirit into your living room.

6 And, Even St. Patrick’s Day Wreaths

Wait, Aldi has St. Patty’s wreaths for $19.99? Share the Irish spirit with the whole neighborhood by hanging a KIRKTON HOUSE Decorative Wreath Green & Gold Floral or the KIRKTON HOUSE Decorative Wreath Shamrock on your door. They also look great as indoor decorations.

7 And, St. Patrick’s Ornaments

Your Valentine’s Day tree has been undecorated, so it’s St. Patrick’s Day tree time. Aldi has lots of decorations for $4.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 10 Pack St. Patrick’s Day Ornaments will help get it done fast.