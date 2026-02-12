These 11 Aldi spring home finds are landing in stores this week.

Aldi is about to explode with a wide range of new home goods for your bedroom, kitchen, living room, bathroom, and more. In this week’s drop of Upcoming Aldi Finds, the grocery store with a cult following is unveiling many exciting products arriving in stores next week, ranging from upscale bedding on a budget to sweet-smelling candles, St. Patrick’s Day tree ornaments, and more. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best Aldi Spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A 2-Piece Bath Rug Set

Time to swap out your bath rugs! Aldi is dropping a few new colors of its trademark bath rug set, each. $12.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Piece Bath Rug Set comes in beige, tan, gray, and light blue. One of the rugs is cut to fit around your toilet seat. Each is skid-resistant and machine washable.

2 This Beautiful Ceramic Bowl

I am obsessed with this KIRKTON HOUSE Ceramic Bowl. I feel like I am seeing the scalloped look everywhere right now, but you won’t find anything like this handcrafted bowl for $149.99. Display it on your table, console, or kitchen counter, and more.

3 Kirkton House Duvet Cover Sets

Shoppers are obsessed with Aldi duvet sets, and a few are coming to stores for just $24.99. You can’t go wrong wth the KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Piece King or Queen Duvet Cover Set White Waffle. I love the clean look and waffled texture.

4 And, Super Soft Bedding Sets

Don’t forget to pick up some fresh sheet sets on your next grocery run. For $14.99, choose from various shades of KIRKTON HOUSE King Super Soft Sheet Sets. Each comes with a flat and fitted sheet plus two shams.

5 A Giant Knot Pillow

Aldi is going designer with these $19.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Giant Knot Pillows. These also come in a few color options, but my favorite is the neutral oatmeal.

6 Gorgeous Light-Blocking Grasscloth Curtains

I can’t believe that Aldi is selling a set of window treatments that look this bougie for $14.99. I love grasscloth and am all about these KIRKTON HOUSE 2 Pack Light-Blocking Window Curtains in White Grasscloth. Where else will you find panels for $7.50 each?

7 Hand Carved Wood Candles

I am a sucker for a good candle. This $19.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Rustic Hand Carved Wood Candle comes in a few scents, including Dark Vanilla & Sandalwood, and doubles as decor. It will look great on a dresser, console, or kitchen island.

8 St. Patrick’s Day Throws

Aldi is bringing the St. Patrick’s Day decor big time this year. I love that the KIRKTON HOUSE 50″ x 60″ Plush Throws are just $4.99, making them a great little gift option. My favorite is the Bows & Clovers patterns.

9 And, St. Patrick’s Day Pillows

There are also a bunch of KIRKTON HOUSE Decor Pillows to choose from in clover-themed patterns, including this Clover Square option and Green Rainbow. A few of these will infuse the St. Patty’s spirit into your living room.

10 And, Even Wreaths

There are even St. Patty’s wreaths for $19.99! I am obsessed with the KIRKTON HOUSE Decorative Wreath Green & Gold Floral and the KIRKTON HOUSE Decorative Wreath Shamrock. Which will you hang?

11 And Don’t Forget These Ornaments

After taking down your Valentine’s Day tree and before putting up your Easter tree, decorate your St. Patrick’s Day tree. Aldi has lots of decorations for $4.99. The KIRKTON HOUSE 10 Pack St. Patrick’s Day Ornaments will help get it done fast.