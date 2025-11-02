11 Best New Aldi Christmas Decorations Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi’s newest Christmas lineup is packed with festive décor, including Disney finds and gold reindeer.

‘Tis the season to start your holiday shopping at Aldi! The grocery store with a cult following is going big this Christmas, dropping so many decorations early. The store released its latest Upcoming Aldi Finds, giving its most devoted shoppers a sneak peek of the products hitting stores the following week. This newest installment is filled with so many fabulously festive holiday decorations. Here are the 11 best Aldi Christmas decorations hitting shelves this week.

1 Lego Ornaments

I love this idea: Gift a Lego set with everything needed to create Christmas tree ornaments, then enjoy them for years. Aldi is selling LEGO Christmas Tree Ornaments for $12.99.

2 Disney Hand Towels

Hand towels infuse the Disney and Christmas spirit into your kitchen or bathroom. The $8.99 Disney 2 Pack Holiday Hand Towel Around Mistletoe is so sweet. It also comes in other patterns, including Noel Wreaths, Oh Joy Noel, Team Nice and Naughty, and Winnie the Pooh Snowflakes.

3 And, a Disney Holiday Doormat

Swap out your Halloween doormat for just $9.99 with an adorable Disney design. Aldi has so many 18″ x 30″ Coir Mats to choose from, including the Grinch, Peanuts, Bluey, and Mickey. Each is equally festive and adorable.

4 Or, These Pretty Rugs

Aldi is a great place to shop for accent rugs, cheap enough to swap out every month. For $7.99, choose from various patterns of the Merry Moments 18″ x 30″ Holiday Artisan Accent Rug, including Pastel Trees, Joy, Cookies, and Village.

5 This Collectable Snow Globe

Snowglobes are a great gift and also a fun decoration to pull out every holiday season. For $14.99, the Disney Snow Globe Mickey, Minnie & Presents, Mickey & Minnie Skating, and Mickey & Minnie Sleigh aren’t going to last.

6 So Many Beautiful Jingle Bells to Hang

Bring me all the jingle bells! There are so many gorgeous options, all just $7.99. My favorite is this Merry Moments Bronze Bells 5 Piece Small with Velvet Loop. The set looks uper vintage and luxurious with the red velvet thread.

7 Disney Village Pieces

Collect all these Disney Village decorations for $29.99 each. They come in several options, including the Disney Village Coffee Shop, Mickey TV, Pluto House, and Sweets House. Buy all of them and have your own Disney Village winter wonderland.

8 Beautiful Gold Reindeer

Aldi is also offering a variety of reindeer figurines. For $29.99, you can buy a set of two smaller deer or one single larger deer. The Merry Moments Dramatic Reindeer is available in Gold or black.

9 Floral “Swag” Hangings

Deck the halls with bells of holly! For $19.99, Aldi is selling a variety of bells and holly decorations, including this Merry Moments Holiday Floral Swag – Green with Red Bow.

10 Christmas Shaped Pillows

You can never have too many throw pillows. However, I don’t like to spend a ton of money on holiday throws. Aldi is dropping this series of Merry Moments Holiday Shaped Pillows in so many designs. My choice? The wreath features a beautiful red bow.

11 Glitter Lanterns

Merry Moments LED Swirling Glitter Lantern—Christmas Tree is an upgraded lantern that sets a winter scene. It features LED lights with swirling effects. It takes AAA batteries, sold separately, and works on a timer function.