11 Best New Aldi Items Hitting Shelves in November

Aldi just dropped new November arrivals, and shoppers say these home and holiday deals are unbeatable.

Get ready! Aldi just sent out a new mailer with a sneak peek of items hitting stores now. If you are an experienced Aldi shopper, you understand the importance of educating yourself about what is landing in stores ahead of time. People are so obsessed with the store that many popular items sell out almost immediately. And, if they do, there is no guarantee of a restock. Some items may return the next day or week, while others might not reappear until the following year — if ever. What should you buy on your next Aldi shopping trip? We have dug a little to bring you some of the best options so that you can write out your list. Here are the 11 best new Aldi items hitting shelves now.

1 A Great Assortment of Rugs

Are you in the market for new area rugs? Aldi is offering a variety of new patterns in various sizes at unbeatable prices. This KIRKTON HOUSE 6′ x 9′ Crystal Print Rug in the “Brown Traditional” pattern costs $49.99, and the matching runner costs $14.99. In Reddit posts, shoppers maintain that Aldi rugs are “really classy looking” and “a steal.” Many recommend buying them as soon as they hit the floor because they are truly bestsellers.

2 An Ambiano Slow Cooker

Have you started making soups and stews? It might be time to buy a new slow cooker. The $29.99 Ambiano 6 Qt Slow Cooker is back in black and stainless, so run to your store. “Sometimes I make these huge meals in there just for me because he’s so picky and then I wind up eating the same thing for a week straight and getting burned out on it,” wrote a shopper last year. “I got one. Made some dried chickpeas in it earlier this week, and it did great. The small size is so much better for my needs than the larger one I had,” another says.

3 This Stunning Credenza

Aldi doesn’t have a huge selection of furniture pieces, but when it gets one in, run to your store. The chain regularly drops one or two must-buy items, so chic that even interior designers approve, and they sell out fast. This SOHL Accent Cabinet is unbelievably just $69.99. Not only is it super gorgeous, but is a great storage piece to hide items in your living space.

4 And, An Air Fryer

The Ambiano Compact Air Fryer, available in Black, Navy, and Pink, is selling for just $24.99. The item has been a favorite of Aldi shoppers for years, and always sells out. “I have a Ambiano XL air fryer that we’ve had for over a year now and works great. Usually use it a couple times a week,” writes a shopper. “I’ve had my air fryer for a couple years. Same one. 6 quart and I’ve had no issues,” another adds.

5 A Digital Thermometer

Are you cooking Thanksgiving dinner? Ensure your turkey isn’t raw or undercooked with the $7.99 Ambiano Kitchen Thermometer. If you don’t feel like spending much money on the meal this year, the store recently announced that the annual feast will be $7 less expensive than in 2024. For just $40, shoppers can pick up all the ingredients to feed 10 guests their holiday favorites: a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, rolls, pumpkin pie, and more.

6 These Beautiful Christmas Hand Towels

Don’t forget to buy a set of Merry Moments 2 Pack Holiday Hand Towels for every bathroom in your house. There are many adorable patterns to choose from, including this Deer Jacquard. I also like the snowflakes and Christmas trees. They are 100% Cotton (exclusive of decoration) and measure 15″ by 26″. As for care, wash before first use in cold water with like colors, using non-chlorine bleach only when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. Oeko-Tex certified.

7 A Handmixer

Only Aldi sells a hand mixer for $14.99? The Ambiano Cordless Hand Mixer comes in Black, Green, or White. “I was really impressed with this Ambiano hand mixer and the whisk attachments. It made quick work of egg whites into meringue. I only wish it had a slower speed option to start off with. It’s got several speed settings but even the lowest is pretty fast. Still an amazing deal. I’m sure I’m going to get lots of use out of it!” writes a Facebook user.

8 A Bathroom Set That Makes a Great Gift

This Merry Moments Holiday Bathroom Set, $14.99, is boxed for gifting, but I will treat myself to it. It decorates your entire bathroom in one of four designs: Merry Christmas, gnomes, peppermint, and trees. Each is equally adorable and comes with a bath rug, two hand towels, and a soap dispenser. I am going to get a set for every bathroom in my home.

9 Sets of Three Holiday Figurines

The Merry Moments collection is Aldi’s gift that keeps giving in terms of holiday decor. The collection has so many gorgeous pieces, all incredibly affordable. This week, they are dropping a few sets for $7.99: the Merry Moments 3 Pack Ceramic Trees and Merry Moments 3 Pack LED Ceramic Houses. Each looks so luxurious, but the houses are my favorite because they light up. In true Aldi spirit, the sets are such a steal that I can afford to buy both.

10 Holiday Bedding Sets

For just $39.99, you can dress your entire bed up in the Christmas spirit. I shop for a living and can honestly say that this Merry Moments King or Queen 6 Piece Reversible Comforter and Coverlet Set is your best deal for an inclusive set. It comes with a comforter, coverlet, two shams and even two quilted shams that are soft, comfortable, and themed for the season. If the plaid is too bold, there is also a beige and white option with more subdued reindeer.

11 And, This Kids Chair

Why spend big bucks on the famous Pottery Barn Kids Anywhere Chair, which retails around $150, when you can get it for a fraction of that? Aldi is now dropping its version, the SOHL Kids Arm Chair, available in pink, purple, navy, and green for just $34.99. These make great holiday gifts for little ones.