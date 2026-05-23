11 Best New Aldi Summer Finds Shoppers Say Are

These Aldi summer finds are flying off shelves, so shop soon.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There is a specific kind of person who understands the Aldi Finds aisle. If you’ve ever carried a wooden picnic table to your car in a reusable shopping bag, bought gardening clogs in a size too large because they were the last ones, or stood in front of a giant Connect Four set in the middle of a Tuesday and thought, yes, this is exactly what my life is missing right now, you are that person.

As shoppers will tell you, this week’s selection requires a second cart and zero apologies. One who goes by @aldi.mademedoit (and known as Your Aldi BFF) on social media recently took to the store to find all the best summer scores, delivering these hidden gems. Here are the top 11 summer finds she says you should grab right now.

Every summer I tell myself I’m going to actually tend to things, and every summer I need new tools because I’ve lost the old ones somewhere in the garage behind a folding chair and three extension cords. Your Aldi BFF recommends the store’s Gardenline tools, which come in assorted colors.

2 Outdoor Balls

A set of outdoor balls is the summer purchase that requires zero justification. You put them in the yard, children find them, and suddenly there’s an activity happening that nobody planned. Aldi’s version comes in bright, summery colors and is priced in a way that makes losing one in the neighbor’s yard a non-event.

3 Kirkton House Outdoor Rugs

The outdoor rug is the single item that most reliably transforms a patio from a functional concrete surface into a place where you actually want to spend time. Kirkton House outdoor rugs have the pattern and weight of something from a specialty home store, and they’re washable, which is the detail that actually matters when you’re living your life on them all summer.

4 Giant Pool Noodle

Your Aldi BFF says she’s been thinking about one thing this summer: finally getting a giant pool noodle. Aldi’s version is longer and more unwieldy than a standard noodle—which is to say, a lot more fun and exactly correct.

5 Giant Connect Four

Giant Connect Four is the backyard game that makes adults regress to their most competitive selves within approximately four minutes of setup. Aldi stocks this every summer and it sells out every summer, which tells you everything you need to know. Get it while you can.

6 Lily and Dan Dresses for Girls

Another item Your Aldi BFF will be picking up this summer? A set of Lily and Dan dresses for her daughter. Cute, colorful and available in a 3-packs, they’re perfect for stocking up.

7 Belavi Wooden Picnic Table

A wooden picnic table from Aldi sounds like a punchline until you see the construction, at which point it sounds like a very good deal. The Belavi picnic table has the solid, substantial feel of outdoor furniture that’s going to survive multiple summers, and it costs a fraction of what you’d pay at a garden center for something comparable.

8 Gardenline Gardening Clogs

Gardening clogs occupy a specific space in the footwear universe—they’re not beautiful, they’re not trying to be, and they are absolutely essential for anyone who moves between indoor and outdoor spaces more than three times a day during the summer. Aldi’s Gardenline clogs are comfortable, easy to clean, and priced in a way that makes having a dedicated pair for garden use feel like a completely reasonable lifestyle choice.

9 Adventuridge Insulated Growler

An insulated growler keeps beverages cold for hours and has the kind of rugged, serious quality that makes you feel like you’re preparing for an adventure even if the adventure is sitting on your porch. The Adventuridge version from Aldi is the growler that looks like it should cost $60 and doesn’t, which is the best thing you can say about any Aldi Find.

10 Hooded Beach Towel

Hooded beach towels are officially for children and unofficially for everyone. There is no more comforting post-swim experience than wrapping yourself in a hooded towel and briefly becoming a very large, very damp burrito. Aldi’s version comes in cheerful summer prints and is large enough to actually do the job.

11 Crofton Hand Towels in Summer Prints

Crofton hand towels in summer prints are the kitchen refresh that costs almost nothing and changes the whole energy of a room. There’s something genuinely pleasurable about a hand towel that has lemons or strawberries on it—it’s a small, daily reminder that summer is happening and you are participating in it. Pick up a few. You won’t regret it.