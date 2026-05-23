11 Best New Aldi Kitchen Finds Under $10

Shop the best new Aldi Crofton kitchen finds under $10, from a pineapple colander to ombre glasses.

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Crofton is Aldi’s kitchen house brand, and this week, the line has a fresh theme: fruit. This summer-ready aesthetic means you’ll find pineapple colander sets, lemon cutting boards, fruit-print kitchen towels, pink striped plates with strawberries, all perfect for entertaining. You’ll also find ombre can glasses and a green floral kitchen mat alongside some genuinely useful prep tools that cost under $3 each. Best of all? Nothing on this list costs over $10, meaning you can stock your cart without breaking the bank. Here are eleven kitchen finds hitting Aldi this week.

1 Crofton Garlic Dicer

Mincing garlic with a knife is tedious and leaves your hands and cutting board with a strong smell that’s hard to scrub out. This $2.99 tool solves the problem. This Crofton garlic dicer handles the job quickly, making it a meaningful upgrade for anyone who cooks with garlic regularly.

2 Crofton Extendable Sink Colander—Sage Green

An extendable sink colander bridges the two sides of a standard sink rather than sitting inside a single basin, which frees up the drain and gives you more usable surface area for rinsing produce or draining pasta. This Crofton extendable sink colander in sage green is a kitchen setup upgrade at $9.99 that most people don’t know they want until they have one.

3 Crofton Pineapple Colander and Bowl Set

The pineapple colander and bowl combination does what nesting kitchen sets should—one piece drains into the other, keeping rinsed produce contained rather than scattered across a counter. This Crofton pineapple colander and bowl set brings some visual personality to a functional kitchen task, and at $9.99 it’s the kind of find that makes Aldi’s kitchen section worth a dedicated browse.

4 Crofton 2-Pack Microfiber Kitchen Towels—Fruit Mix

Microfiber kitchen towels dry faster and absorb better than standard cotton, and a fruit-mix print gives them enough charm to leave hanging on an oven handle without apology. Two for $4.99—these Crofton microfiber kitchen towels are a practical restocking find that coordinates with several other items in this week’s drop.

5 Kirkton House Washable Kitchen Mat—Green Floral

A washable kitchen mat in a green floral print solves the standing-on-hard-floors problem while adding something worth looking at to the area in front of the sink or stove. This Kirkton House washable green floral kitchen mat is machine washable—which means it can hold up through cooking season without accumulating kitchen grime. It’s $7.99.

6 Kirkton House Vinyl Tablecloth—Colorful Floral, 70-Inch Round

Vinyl tablecloths wipe clean in seconds, which makes them the practical choice for any outdoor table that sees regular summer use. This Kirkton House colorful floral vinyl tablecloth is 70 inches round and $2.99—the most underpriced find in this week’s drop by a comfortable margin.

7 Crofton Wavy Knife—Green

A wavy or crinkle-cut knife turns sliced cucumbers, carrots, and potatoes into something that looks more deliberately prepared. Same effort, different visual result. This Crofton wavy knife in green is a $2.99 prep tool that earns its place in a kitchen drawer without taking up much space.

8 Crofton Pink Striped Plates—4-Pack

Even if you make no other effort, serving lunch on pink striped plates brings a cheerful, summery energy to a table setting. This Crofton 4-pack of pink striped plates is $4.99—four full place settings for a picnic, a patio lunch, or everyday use, with a print that works from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

9 Crofton 4-Pack Ombre Can Glasses

Can glasses in an ombre finish have been one of the stronger drinkware trends of the summer, appearing at price points well above what Aldi is charging here. This Crofton 4-pack of ombre can glasses is $6.99—enough for a small outdoor gathering without needing a second set, and a visual upgrade over standard drinking glasses on an outdoor table.

10 Crofton Herb Scissors

Herb scissors with multiple blades cut basil, chives, parsley, and other fresh herbs in one pass rather than the repetitive back-and-forth of a single knife blade. This Crofton herb scissors is the prep tool that anyone who grows or cooks with fresh herbs will actually use constantly—$2.99 for something that makes a genuine difference in the kitchen.

11 Crofton Lemon Board

Finally, a lemon-themed cutting board: cheerful enough to leave on the counter, functional enough to actually use. This Crofton lemon board rounds out what is essentially a fully coordinated summer kitchen collection from Aldi’s Crofton line this week. Brighten your kitchen with one for just $2.99.