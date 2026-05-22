11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Finds Selling Fast

Fully dive into summer with these perfect patio finds, gardening essentials, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that summer is upon us, it’s time to act like it! And even if you’ve been slow to prepare your outdoor space for use this season, you can find practically everything you need at Home Depot right now. This week, we’re stocking up on gardening essentials, some last-minute patio furniture, shade solutions, and even a splurge-worthy outdoor cooking setup we’re already dreaming of using. So, take those shorts out of storage and check out the best new Home Depot outdoor finds that are currently selling super fast.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Summer Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week.

1 Gorilla Hose Reel

Maybe it’s for gardening chores and watering, perhaps it’s for washing off the car, or maybe it’s just for setting up the sprinkler: No matter what you’re using it for, you’re going to need a realistic way to keep your hose easily stashed and stored. That’s where this Gorilla Hose Reel ($99.98) can come in super handy, with enough room for a 150-foot attachment and a super sturdy aluminum frame.

And with a 4.8-star average rating on the Home Depot website, it’s clear customers have been impressed with their purchase.

“While putting this together, I several times thought ‘this thing is going to outlive me,'” writes one. “It’s extremely sturdy, and the parts are all good quality. This is the first non-adhesive product I’ve gotten from Gorilla, and it’s just as good as their glue, so thanks for not making one good product and then slapping your name on a bunch of duds.”

2 DeWalt Battery Powered Pruning Mini Chainsaw

Pruning shears might be fine for dealing with your smaller bushes, but when it comes to trees and larger growth, you’re going to need a bit more power. This DeWalt Battery Powered Pruning Mini Chainsaw ($189) is the mighty workhorse you’ve been dreaming of, which is 61 percent lighter than its predecessor and much easier to maneuver through tighter spaces. Use it to trim branches, handle downed trees, or cut up firewood!

But why take our word for it? Customers in the reviews call this “small but mighty” saw a game changer.

“This DEWALT 8 in. 20-volt Pruning Electric Battery Chainsaw may be my new favorite tool!” writes one. “Lightweight and easy to manage, but has a lot of power to tackle those larger pruning jobs when a handsaw or lopper just won’t do. Don’t let the small size fool you: The small profile makes it easier to access difficult spots, yet it is able to handle even large branches and trunks.”

3 Melnor Watering Wand

We absolutely love the look of planting things up high, but it also necessitates an entirely different irrigation plan. Thankfully, a Melnor Watering Wand ($14.98) provides a simple solution, with an extra 33 inches of reach and a handy thumb control that takes all the pressure off your hands. It also has eight different patterns, so you can get the exact flow of water you need!

4 Faux Terrazzo Modern Decorative Garden End Table

If you’re on the hunt for stark, modern pieces for your patio, we’re loving the look of this Faux Terrazzo Modern Decorative Garden End Table ($253.48). At 18 inches wide and just over 20 inches, it’s the perfect piece to end cap your lounge chair or chaise setup. And even though we’ve said it before, we’ll say it again: This is the kind of piece that looks like an item you’d find at West Elm for a much, much higher price!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Deals This Week.

5 Hampton Bay Holly Cove 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set

Summer is officially al fresco dining season, but you can only really partake if you have the right setup. This Hampton Bay Holly Cove 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set ($999) is a well-priced solution that doesn’t look like you’ve cut any corners on aesthetics. And despite having room for six diners, it’s still a relatively space-efficient option!

6 Backyard Discovery 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill Island

If you’re ready to fully dive into your grill game, you owe it to yourself to consider a summer splurge on a Backyard Discovery 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill Island ($4,999). This is a true outdoor kitchen solution, complete with cabinets, drawers, shelving, countertop prep space, and even an outdoor-graded mini fridge. Still, the best part is that it’s currently $1,000 off, making it even more enticing.

7 Hampton Bay 9 ft. Market Crank Umbrella

It’s a lot harder to use your outdoor dining room if you don’t have enough shade to stay comfortable. The Hampton Bay 9 ft. Market Crank Umbrella ($94) is the simple solution for any space, and even has a handy tilting feature for throwing coverage exactly where you need it.

8 Hampton Bay Holden Steel Gazebo

Looking for something a little more permanent for your shade solution? This Hampton Bay Holden Steel Gazebo ($448) is ideal for larger patio or pool deck setups where a stable cabana is in order. We also love that it includes helpful screen nets to keep out bugs when needed!

RELATED: 7 Best New Tractor Supply Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Nexgrill Oakford Homestead Charcoal Grill

Even if you’re not springing for an entire outdoor kitchen, you can certainly still pick up a new cooking solution without breaking the bank. Case in point: This Nexgrill Oakford Homestead Charcoal Grill ($149) has 574 square inches of cooking space and easily cleaned cast iron grates that make firing it up for dinner a way less daunting prospect.

10 Hampton Bay Cherry Creek 6-Piece Wicker Patio Set

We love the idea of an outdoor living room when summer rolls around, and this Hampton Bay Cherry Creek 6-Piece Wicker Patio Set ($1,399) achieves just that. With super deep and comfy cushions and a sturdy metal frame, it’s the kind of furniture investment that pays serious dividends.

“I bought this amazing patio set and love everything about it!” writes one clearly happy customer. “The look, the cushions, and the chairs swivel and rock! It didn’t require any tools and was super easy to put together! It took us less than an hour to assemble the entire set. I’m going to buy a fire pit to make it even better!”

11 Hampton Bay West Haven 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Conversation Set

We’re fans of making our outdoor space feel like indoor space when it comes to comfort. This Hampton Bay West Haven 3-Piece Wicker Outdoor Conversation Set ($449) combines plush, comfy cushioning, soft wood, wicker, and sturdy tabletop to create an exciting series of textures. But most importantly, it’s inviting and will easily live up to its name!

Customers gush about this combination of materials in their reviews. “The design is clean, modern, and the almond cushions add such a soft, elegant touch that works with any outdoor space,” writes one. “The quality really stands out.”