Shop 11 Kirkland's summer decor finds, from woven jute mirrors to chic bistro chairs.

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If you aren’t shopping at Kirkland’s for all your home decorations and furniture, you are missing out. The store and website have so many fantastic items this season, ranging from red, white, and blue patriotic decor to mirrors, framed art, and even large furniture items. What should you shop for before the best seasonal items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Kirkland’s summer decor finds right now.

1 A Patriotic Dog

Are you looking for outdoor decor to get your home ready for all the upcoming American holidays? This Patriotic Dog with Bandana Porch Statue will get the job done for $59.99. “Super cute and very well made. I’m very happy with this purchase and highly recommend it,” one shopper writes. “Can use from Memorial Weekend through Labor Day. Will add to my other items,” another adds.

2 A Pottery Barn Looking Vase

This Matte Eggshell Rotund Vase is $60 and gives Pottery Barn vibes. “Exactly what I was looking for. Creamy white in color and looks perfect on a dining room table or any table for that matter. Can be used year round, just change your flowers,” writes a shopper. “I’ve been looking for a large neutral vase- I couldn’t be more happy with this purchase! Paired with some greenery, it’s is a statement piece!” adds another.

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3 A Patriotic Pillow

There are so many great throw pillows at the store, including this Americana Bow Pillow, currently on sale for $14.99. “I bought this pillow for the 4th, I decorated my house in red, white, and blue, this pillow was the perfect touch to my white bench, also from Kirklands!” writes a shopper.

4 A Woven Jute Mirror

This Round Woven Jute Wall Mirror, on sale for $69.99, will bring beach house vibes into your space. “Beautiful mirror! This mirror is made very well and is a beautiful addition to creating a nautical space. Highly recommend!” writes a shopper. Another maintains it went well with their western decor.

5 Ocean Art

Yes, you can even get gorgeous wall art at Kirkland’s. Shoppers love this Where Sky Meets Water Framed Canvas Art Print, $59.99. “Ordered online and was surprised by the quality- beautiful colors just as shown and the brushstrokes have texture

Highly recommend,” writes a shopper.

6 And, This Denim Looking Throw Pillow

This Blue Wide Stripe Outdoor Pillow comes in a variety of colors and looks like Pottery Barn, but is just $19.99. “Super cute in my outdoor decor,” writes a shopper. “Love this pillow. It’s so durable – holds up in all the weather and doesn’t fade in the sun.”

7 Another Piece of Beach Art

This Birdseye Beach Framed Canvas Art Print is a more modern, beachy piece, framed and ready to hang on your wall. It is on clearance for $39.17. “I feel like I am in a high-rise condo overlooking the beach!!! this has been an ad that I did to my office/guest bedroom and it is amazing,” a shopper writes.

8 Bistro Chairs

I am majorly crushing on this Natural Wood and Rattan Bistro Chair, also on sale for $79.99. “I bought this to replace my kitchen chairs and love the look and quality. Very sturdy, comfortable to sit on, well proportioned. Looks and feels more expensive than it was. Love it,” writes a shopper.

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9 The Softest Summer Throw Blanket

This Navy Beyond Soft Fringe Throw, $29.99, is a hit with shoppers. “Soo buttery soft! Even my husband commented about how soft it felt!” writes a shopper. It also comes in a few other colors. “I bought 3 of these! I use 2 in each guest room for my guests and one daily on my sofa!” another adds.

10 A Leaning Mirror

Another item that looks super expensive? This Natural Wood Beaded Arch Leaner Mirror, on sale for $230.99. According to shoppers, it is a statement piece. “Beautiful solid wood mirror. I using it as a leaning mirror in my walk in closet. Love the color wood and beading around it,” writes one.

11 And, These Distressed Table Lamps

This set of Distressed Cream Adelaide Table Lamps, $104.99, is another hit with shoppers. “Was doing a refresh of my living room and went with this set of lamps. They work perfectly for the look I was going for. Great value for both lamps!” writes a shopper. “I bought these lamps a few weeks ago and love the way they match my farmhouse decor,” adds another.