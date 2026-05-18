Shop 11 Kirkland's finds that look like Pottery Barn, from sleek mirrors to chic chairs.

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Kirkland’s, not to be confused with Kirkland Signature, Costco’s in-house brand, has become a force in the home furnishing realm. Fun fact? It was acquired by Bed Bath & Beyond in September and is now formally known as Kirkland’s by Bed Bath & Beyond. One of my favorite things about the brand is that so many of the items look name-brand for a fraction of the price. Currently, there are tons of items that even look like Pottery Barn. What should you shop for this week? Here are 11 Kirkland’s home decor finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 An Eggshell Rotund Vase

This Matte Eggshell Rotund Vase, $60, is such an understated, elegant, and neutral statement piece. Shoppers love it. “Exactly what I was looking for. Creamy white in color and looks perfect on a dining room table or any table for that matter. Can be used year round, just change your flowers,” writes one. “I’ve been looking for a large neutral vase- I couldn’t be more happy with this purchase! Paired with some greenery, it’s is a statement piece!” adds another.

2 A Gorgeous Glass Lamp

This Dusty Gray Blue Nora Glass Table Lamp, on sale for $55.99, has coastal vibes. “More beautiful in person than the pictures! Perfect accent for bedroom!” writes a shopper. “I saw these, lamps and had to have them. They are a light blue with swirled glass with an oatmeal shade. You can accessorize with blues, greens or grey in the room to pull more color,” another adds.

RELATED: 11 Best Kirkland’s Home New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month.

3 A Natural Upholstered Armchair

The Astor Natural Upholstered Armchair definitely has the classic Pottery Barn look, but costs just $249.99. “Beautiful accent chair,” writes a shopper. “I bought this almost a month and it comfortably and beautiful color also I recommend this chair.” It is also available in a mushroom hue.

4 These Whitewash Table Lamps

Another gorgeous lamp that will elevate your room? These Distressed Cream Adelaide Table Lamps, which come in a set of 2 for $104.99. “Was doing a refresh of my living room and went with this set of lamps. They work perfectly for the look I was going for. Great value for both lamps!” writes a shopper. “I bought these lamps a few weeks ago and love the way they match my farmhouse decor,” adds another.

5 This Simple But Sleek Mirror

The Black Nouveau Linear Curved Corner Mirror is a sleek, sophisticated mirror perfect for a bathroom. I have definitely seen a similar style at Pottery Barn. It is on sale for $55.99. “So pleased with this mirror. High quality with a very clean mirror,” writes a shopper. “I have bought many of these in different shapes and sizes for my flip houses and new homes. They work great in bathrooms. They are a great value too, especially when you catch them on sale,” adds another.

6 A Buttery Soft Faux Leather Chair

The Brown Wyatt Faux Leather Armchair looks shockingly similar to a Pottery Barn best-seller. It’s on sale for $299.99. “I was looking for an accent chair for a room in our house that is not used so often but I wanted to make it comfy and inviting. This was the perfect addition and goes perfectly with the furniture we have in that room,” a shopper writes.

7 A Black Taper Candle Holder

This Black Textured Taper Candle Holder, 20 in., gives a Pottery Barn modern farmhouse feel. They come in various sizes, $10.49 to $20.99. “These candlesticks are just what I had been looking for…black, sleek, rustic yet elegant…just love them!” writes a shopper. “I purchased 4 of various sizes for my mantle and they look amazing even without candles in them!” another added.

8 A Natural Leaning Ladder

I love vintage-looking accent pieces, like this Distressed Natural Leaning Ladder, $69.99. Shoppers maintain it is perfect for hanging blankets or towels. “I bought this a month ago. I’m so happy that I did. I have a very old afgan that my great grandmother made for me and an afghan that my mother made displayed on the ladder,” writes one.

9 Denim-Looking Throw Pillows

Have you invested in some new outdoor throw pillows? This Blue Wide Stripe Outdoor Pillow comes in a variety of colors and looks Pottery Barn. It’s on sale for $19.99. “Super cute in my outdoor decor,” writes a shopper. “Love this pillow. It’s so durable – holds up in all the weather and doesn’t fade in the sun.”

10 A Woven Wall Mirror

Another summer style that will look great in your home? This Round Woven Jute Wall Mirror, on sale for $69.99. “Beautiful mirror! This mirror is made very well and is a beautiful addition to creating a nautical space. Highly recommend!” writes a shopper. Another maintains it went well with their western decor.

11 A Soft Fringe Throw

If you are on the hunt for the softest, most gorgeous throw blanket, run to Kirkland’s. This Navy Beyond Soft Fringe Throw, $29.99, is a hit with shoppers. “Soo buttery soft! Even my husband commented about how soft it felt!” writes a shopper. It also comes in a few other colors. “I bought 3 of these! I use 2 in each guest room for my guests and one daily on my sofa!” another adds.