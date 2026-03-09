Browse planters, throw pillows, artwork, and more.

‘Tis the season for spring cleaning and redecorating! If you’re trying to freshen up your space on a budget, we found tons of discounted planters, throw pillows, art pieces, and furniture items at Kirkland’s Home that fit a range of aesthetics. Keep scrolling to see the 11 best Kirkland’s Home new arrivals hitting shelves this month.

1 Green Botanical Self-Watering Planter

I’m not the best plant mom (my poor, drooping pathos is giving me the side eye from across the room as I type this), but this Green Botanical Self-Watering Planter (on sale for $15) might just be my saving grace. Now I won’t have to worry about a watering schedule; simply fill the reservoir with water and when the roots are thirsty, they’ll help themselves at their own pace.

2 Outdoor Blue Fish Lumbar Pillow

Add a pop of color to your backyard setup with this cushy Outdoor Blue Fish Lumbar Pillow (on sale for $22).

3 Straw Braided Baskets with Reinforced Handles

Kirkland’s has a lot of cute and savvy storage solutions to choose from, but the White & Natural Straw Braided Baskets with Reinforced Handles keep catching my eye. The Small Braided Basket (on sale for $15) is great for corralling toys and games, while spare bathroom linens can easily be tucked away in the Medium Braided Basket (on sale for $19). Bulkier items, such as blankets and pillows, can be stowed in the Large Braided Basket (on sale for $22).

4 Kelly Beige Upholstered Chaise Lounge

My dream reading nook includes this Kelly Beige Upholstered Chaise Lounge (on sale for $675). It has a low-profile design with a rounded silhouette, high-density padding, and arm rests. Moreover, I like that it’s one oversized cushion, so there’s no slipping or sliding.

5 Genevieve French Blue Wood Accent Tables

This Genevieve French Blue Wood Console Table (on sale for $375) can serve as a “drop zone” for mail, keys, sunglasses, and other daily essentials; add storage baskets to the bottom shelf for shoes, umbrellas, and pet accessories.

Alternatively, you might display the console table in the living room, in which case you can also pick up this matching Genevieve French Blue Wood Side Table (on sale for $225) for extra surface space and storage.

6 White French Knot Floral Pillow

This White French Knot Floral Pillow (on sale for $26) adds warmth and texture to your bedscape or couch display. The wildflower pattern is bordered with tan stitched trim.

7 Woven Outdoor Planter

Give your fern or spider plant a mini makeover in this rustic 13-Inch Woven Outdoor Planter (on sale for $30).

8 Hydrangea Servingware

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Kirkland’s has a new line of hydrangea print servingware, including:

9 Where Sky Meets Water Framed Canvas Art Print

If you’re looking for a statement piece for the living room or bedroom, may I suggest this beautiful Where Sky Meets Water Framed Canvas Art Print (on sale for $45)? It measures 36 inches x 1.5 inches x 24 inches, and comes in a sturdy gold frame.

10 Blue Seashell Stepping Stone

Infuse your garden with some seaside charm via this mosaic-style Blue Seashell Stepping Stone (on sale for $13).

11 Soft Blue Reactive Rippled Ceramic Table Lamp

Add this Soft Blue Reactive Rippled Ceramic Table Lamp (on sale for $67) to your nightstand or console table for some mood lighting.