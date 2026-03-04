You'll find lightweight linens, dinnerware, rattan decor, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spring cleaning is in full swing at my apartment, which means I’m one step closer to hitting up my neighborhood Target for a few upgrades…and seasonal decor, of course. Unfortunately for my wallet (and storage closet), Target is chock-full of rattan decor, planters, lightweight bed linens, and more spring items. Below, shop the 11 best new Target spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Patio & Garden Finds.

1 Cordless Rattan Table Lamp

Threshold’s Cordless Rattan Table Lamp ($25) is a luxe dupe for the touch table lamps you see all over Amazon, but with a vintage, coastal aesthetic. The LED bulb has three brightness levels, and it’s rechargeable so you never have to worry about replacing bulbs or batteries.

2 Scalloped Edge Rattan Basket

Disguise trash bins and plastic nursery pots in this Scalloped Edge Rattan Basket ($45), which can also be used to store spare linens and pillows, as well as games or toys.

3 Stoneware Aralia Dinnerware Collection

Upgrade your dinnerware collection with Threshold’s stoneware Aralia collection. Every piece features a hand-painted green floral pattern, and is made from dishwasher- and microwave-safe materials.

4 Hearth & Hand Woven Hanging Plant Basket

More than 2,000 shoppers have purchased this Woven Hanging Plant Basket ($25) from Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia x Target line.

“[It] has a beautiful, rustic woven design that adds a charming touch to my home decor. It’s sturdy and well made, and will provide the perfect resting spot for my favorite plants,” says a five-star reviewer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds.

5 Double-Walled Vase

This Double-Walled Vase ($5) has been going viral on social media, with shoppers showcasing their DIY flower arrangements. Instagrammer Alison Havens has a fun tutorial that uses the interior vase for flowers and the outer vase for fruit slices—it sounds funky, but it’s so cute! (And your home will smell like fresh flowers and fruit!)

6 Easter Polka Dot Bath Rug

If you’re looking for a cheap but festive way to get your home spring-ready, this $10 Easter Polka Dot Bath Rug is the way to go.

7 Spring Flowers Scatter Accent Rug

Dress up your living room or bathroom with this gorgeous Spring Flowers Scatter Accent Rug ($15) from Threshold’s home collection. Its flatweave design is ideal for high-traffic areas because it doesn’t cling to dirt, hair, and lint, making it easier to clean. Added bonus: It’s machine washable.

8 Square Floral Pillow

Add a touch of spring to your reading nook with Threshold’s Square Floral Pillow ($25). Its cotton-linen blend is soft to the touch.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Spring Home Finds.

9 3-Piece Reversible Matelasse Quilt Set

This 3-Piece Reversible Matelasse Quilt Set ($59) is made with a 300-thread count cotton jacquard fabric with a green floral design. “This bedding is adorable and lightweight, perfect for a hot sleeper,” says one shopper.

10 Spring Floral Asymmetrical Wreath

Give your front porch a pastel and botanical makeover with this Spring Floral Asymmetrical Wreath ($30).

11 Lightweight Woven Throw Blanket

It’s almost time to tuck those heated blankets and heavy linens away, and break out airy alternatives like this Lightweight Woven Throw Blanket ($20). The linen-blend throw comes in both blue and neutral colors.