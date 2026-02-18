11 Best New Target Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop kitchenware, linens, furniture, and decor.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Got a case of the winter blues? Target’s new spring home furnishings collection is just what the doctor ordered! The retailer is restocking its shelves with ceramic kitchenware, textured linens and throw pillows, smart storage solutions, and furniture made from natural fibers—all of which encompass the warmth and earthy vibes of spring. Browse through the 11 best new Target spring home finds dropping right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds.

1 Radicchio Stoneware Kitchen Collection

Exclusive to Target, Threshold just released a new line of kitchen stoneware inspired by this season’s peak vegetable: Radicchio. All pieces are both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Shop the new collection in its entirety below.

2 Cotton Textured Throw Blanket

Over 1,000 shoppers have purchased this Cotton Textured Throw Blanket ($35) in the last month. It’s made from machine-washable, jacquard fabric, and features a reversible blue and white star pattern.

3 Hearth & Hand Stoneware Berry Serving Bowl

We spotted this round Stoneware Berry Serving Bowl ($17) with decorative drainage holes and a pinched trim hiding in Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand collection. The metal carrying handle has a wood grip for strength and comfort.

4 Coiled Rope Bins

For a stylish organizing hack, grab an 11″ Coiled Rope Basket ($10) or 13″ Coiled Rope Bin ($15). The braided design gives it a luxurious, textured appearance, and it has reinforced carrying handles for extra stability.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kohl’s Spring Homes Finds.

5 Elden Wood Sitting Bench

This Elden Wood Sitting Bench ($240) is built with an ash wood frame, woven backrest, and detached cotton seat cushion. Its slim rectangular frame is ideal for entryways, footboards, and other small spaces.

6 Woven Texture Ceramic Decor

Looking to freshen up your decor? Bring in warmth and earthy vibes with this Woven Texture Ceramic Bowl ($30) and Large Woven Texture Ceramic Vase ($35). Use them as props or to display kitchen produce and dried floral arrangements.

7 Quilted Down Alternative Bed Blanket

Available in sizes twin–queen, this Quilted Down Alternative Bed Blanket ($25), from Target’s value-priced brand Room Essentials, has a reversible design, and its lightweight filling is made for year-round enjoyment. Unlike traditional down comforters, you don’t have to remove the insert for cleaning—just toss the whole thing in the washer!

8 Spring Plaid Accent Rug

More than 3,000 Target shoppers have picked up this Spring Plaid Accent Rug ($15) in the past month.

“This is a really nice accent rug. I love how neutral the colors are because they’re soft and subtle and would work well in so many spaces. I also really appreciate that the bottom is slip-proof, which helps keep it in place,” says one shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Spring Home Finds.

9 Woven Cotton Printed Pouf Ottoman

This Woven Cotton Printed Pouf Ottoman ($70) would look so cute in a nursery, reading nook, or living room. Plus, it can also serve as extra seating.

10 Lumbar Palm Weave Pillow

Add warmth and texture to your living room couch setup with this macrame-style Lumbar Palm Weave Pillow ($25).

11 Shola Flower Preserved Wreath

Dried florals for spring? Groundbreaking. The Shola Flower Preserved Wreath ($45) would look lovely on the inside of your front door or mounted in your entryway, breakfast nook, or home office.