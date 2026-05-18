11 Best New Family Dollar “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Family Dollar arrivals, from SheaMoisture curl cream to silver disco balls.

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Family Dollar’s new arrivals this week cover a wide range without requiring a wide budget. Name-brand beauty finds from SheaMoisture, TRESemmé, and Neutrogena sit alongside a $1.25 round railing planter, a six-inch silver disco ball, a campfire mug, and a set of water balloon splash toys. The whole list adds up to just over $62—and most individual items are under $8. If you’re planning your next Family Dollar trip, these are 11 new arrivals worth knowing about.

1 Iridescent Water Bottle

An iridescent water bottle is just perfect for a summer camp send-off, a beach bag, or a back-to-school kit. This iridescent water bottle comes in assorted colors, and at $1.75, it’s also the lowest price point on this list and one of the most practical.

2 Speckled Campfire Ceramic Mug—16 oz

Thanks to their handmade, outdoorsy quality, speckled campfire ceramic mugs have been a persistent home and outdoor trend. This one holds 16 ounces and brings that fun, woodsy aesthetic to a Family Dollar price point. It’s $5.

3 Silver Disco Balls—6 Inch

Silver disco balls have moved from a one-time party supply to agenuine home decor accent—they show up in interior design content constantly as statement shelf pieces, kids’ room accents, and event decorations. These 6-inch silver disco balls are a $5 find that works for a party this weekend or a permanent spot on a bookshelf.

4 Interiors by Design Small Woven Basket with Handles

Woven baskets are the natural storage solution that looks decorative enough to leave in plain sight—on a coffee table, a bathroom shelf, or a kitchen counter. This Interiors by Design small woven basket with handles brings that organic warmth to a Family Dollar price at $8.

5 SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream—10 oz

SheaMoisture’s Curl Enhancing Smoothie is one of the most consistently recommended products in the natural hair care community—a coconut and hibiscus formula with silk protein and neem oil that defines curls, reduces frizz, and conditions without sulfates or parabens. This SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream is 10 oz at Family Dollar for $11—a strong value for a product that typically retails at $13 to $19 depending on size.

6 TRESemmé Silky Smooth Anti-Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner—28 oz

TRESemmé has earned a consistent following for delivering salon-quality results at drugstore prices, and the Silky Smooth line targets frizz with a lightweight, smoothing formula. This TRESemmé Silky Smooth shampoo and conditioner comes in a 28-oz size—generous by any standard—at $11.50.

7 Neutrogena Stubborn Acne Pimple Patches—24 Count

Neutrogena’s pimple patches use ultra-thin hydrocolloid technology to pull impurities from a blemish overnight—the same mechanism that made Korean beauty patches a global phenomenon. These Neutrogena Stubborn Acne pimple patches are 24 count for $7.75—a meaningful saving over pharmacy pricing.

8 Neutrogena Makeup Remover Towelettes—25 Count

Neutrogena’s makeup remover towelettes are one of the most consistently repurchased face care products on the market—effective, gentle, and fast enough for a full face in one wipe. These Neutrogena makeup remover towelettes are 25 count for $6.75 at Family Dollar.

9 Outdoors by Design Round Railing Planter—7 Inch

A round railing planter—especially one priced at $1.25—is one of those seasonal finds that makes outfitting a full deck or balcony railing with flowers a genuinely inexpensive project. This 7-inch Outdoors by Design round railing planter clips to standard deck railings and holds a small pot or plant in place through the season.

10 Outdoors by Design Glazed Planters—12 Inch

Meanwhile, this 12-inch Outdoors by Design glazed planter has the color and finish depth that unglazed plastic alternatives can’t match. It’s the right size for a statement porch plant, a flowering annual, or a cluster of herbs—substantial enough to hold a full-grown plant through the summer. It’s just $5.

11 Toymazing Foodie Splash Balls—3 Pack

Water balloons are wasteful, and you’ll spend more time cleaning up their scraps than you will playing with them. Reusable water balloons in the form of splash balls offer a clever, mess-free alternative. At Family Dollar this week, you’ll find cute food-shaped designs that skip the single-use waste while keeping the fun. These Toymazing Foodie Splash Balls come in a 3-pack at $5—the kind of backyard summer essential that gets pulled out every hot afternoon through August.