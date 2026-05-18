11 Best Tractor Supply Memorial Day Sales Starting This Week

You need to see these incredible deals on grills, patio furniture, clothing, pool accessories, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s nothing short of impressive how much money you can typically save shopping at Tractor Supply, whether it’s the outdoor products you’re going to need to enjoy your summer, essentials for taking care of your garden, or everything in between. But now, you can pay even less, thanks to the rural retailer’s Memorial Day sale that just kicked off. The discounts truly cut across every category, including not-to-be-missed deals on grills, patio furniture, clothing, pool accessories, and more. Ready to fill your cart? Here are the best Tractor Supply Memorial Day sales that are starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Deals Starting This Week.

1 Country Lane Wild Bird Food Value Mix

Savings: $7

Getting winged visitors to your yard can easily be one of the more enjoyable parts of the summer. Ensure you’ll keep them coming with this Country Lane Wild Bird Food Value Mix ($9.99), which features a blend of millet, cracked corn, and sunflower seed to attract sparrows, doves, juncos, quail, house finches, and more for a snack.

“Birds seem to care for this brand more than most of the more expensive ones,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “You can’t get a better price anywhere!”

2 Even Embers 5-Burner Propane Griddle

Savings: $120

Whether you’re hosting a classic summer barbecue in your backyard or preparing for a serious tailgating season, it pays to have the right hardware on hand. This Even Embers 5-Burner Propane Griddle ($279.99) is currently deeply discounted as part of the Tractor Supply Memorial Day sale, and could be the key to leveling up your grilling game.

Shoppers in the review section rave about how evenly it cooks, but also appreciate the different temperature-controlled zones that allow for multiple items to be cooked at once.

“Couldn’t be happier with this griddle,” writes one. “I was nervous about the quality at first because it was so much more affordable than other flat-top grills, but the quality is outstanding. My husband loves cooking on it!”

3 Red Shed Hanford 3-Seater Wicker Sofa

Savings: $100

Still haven’t finished decking out your patio for the season? You can make up for lost time while saving money with this Red Shed Hanford 3-Seater Wicker Sofa ($399.99). Made with a sturdy metal frame and comfy plush cushions, it can be a serious upgrade to your outdoor space.

4 Red Shed Metal Folding Table

Savings: $10

Side tables are typically more functional than they are helpful as display or storage places. But this Red Shed Metal Folding Table ($39.99) remains a popular pick on the Tractor Supply website, likely thanks to its optional third and fourth shelves. Whether it’s stashing your new planter or finding an extra spot to place your coffee or drink, we love the combination of aesthetics and functionality here!

RELATED: 7 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Nature’s Way Rose Glass Hummingbird Feeder

Savings: $4

It’s one thing to get regular cardinals and blue jays at your feeder. But there’s something truly special about looking out your window and catching sight of nature’s fastest-winged birds. This Nature’s Way Rose Glass Hummingbird Feeder ($15.99) will help ensure you’re getting plenty of visits all summer long, and even features an ant moat that will help keep them from infiltrating the nectar.

6 H2OGO! Corn Harvester Inflatable Bouncer

Savings: $50

The return of summer means plenty of outdoor playtime for kids. But if springing for a full-blown swingset isn’t in the budget this year, you can still make the most of those sunny afternoons with this H2OGO! Corn Harvester Inflatable Bouncer ($199.99).

With enough room for three people, this mini bouncy house inflates in as little as two minutes. And thanks to its durable PVC-based material, you’ll be able to use it all season long without worrying about punctures or tears!

7 Lifetime Spitfire 10 Kayak

Savings: $56

If you really want to spend some time on the water this summer, this Lifetime Spitfire 10 Kayak might be the very best way to do it, especially now that this model is on sale. With an adjustable footrest, storage hatch, and a deep hull for added stability, you’ll never want to stop paddling.

One customer calls this a “great kayak,” adding that it’s “super stable” with “great storage [and a] comfortable seat.”

8 GroundWork Vintage Metal Planter

Savings: $18

There are plenty of perks to having a raised garden bed, but it’s even better when the hardware used for it looks as good as this GroundWork Vintage Metal Planter ($101.99). With a sturdy construction and rustic aesthetic, it’s perfect for your flowers, veggies, and more. The fact that you’re saving money is just a bonus!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Deals This Week.

9 Columbia Sportswear Men’s Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

Savings: $15

You might’ve packed your winter sweaters and coats away by now, but you’re still going to need some outerwear over the summer. This Columbia Sportswear Men’s Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket ($35) can protect you from precipitation, with a waterproof nylon shell and mesh lining that will keep you both dry and cool.

And with over 500 five-star reviews on the Tractor Supply website, this piece is clearly a hit. Customers especially love how compact it becomes while packing, making it a perfect pick for travelers or hikers.

10 Columbia Sportswear Women’s Switchback III Jacket

Savings: $15

In the same vein, this Columbia Sportswear Women’s Switchback III Jacket ($35) is a customer favorite for its versatility that comes in handy on those chilly, windy days or during those unexpected rainstorms.

“I love this jacket! It’s heavier than a windbreaker, but not too heavy for the heat!” writes one 5-star reviewer.

Another customer calls it the “best rain jacket,” saying that it’s “light and easy, [and] perfect to keep in my purse or backpack, ready for the weather.”

11 Funsicle Americana Chill-Out Chair Set

Savings: $5

Memorial Day is the official kick-off of pool season, but are you ready to make the most of it? Fortunately, this Funsicle Americana Chill-Out Chair Set ($19.99) comes with a pair of patriotic floats that are perfect for relaxing in the water all day.

https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/product/funsicle-americana-chill-out-chair-set-6024451