11 Aldi New Finds Hitting Shelves Mid-May

Shop 11 new Aldi finds, from affordable Crocs dupes to chic Mini Awesome Pans.

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It’s that time of the week at Aldi! The latest batch of new arrivals is set to hit stores in the next few days, and let me tell you, the latest drop is going to be epic. There are tons of great products to help you get summer kicked off on the right foot, ranging from cooking and serving must-haves to summer shoes, toys, and even a kayak? I am predicting that many of these fantastic finds will sell out as soon as they hit the store. What should you shop for before everyone else? Here are 11 new finds from Aldi hitting shelves mid-May.

1 This Gorgeous Pottery Barn Looking Serving Tray

Pottery Barn or Aldi? That was the question I kept asking myself while browsing the new arrivals section. This Crofton Woven Serving Tray is just $12.99, and will majorly upgrade your entertaining game this summer. It will also look gorgeous as a centerpiece on your outdoor dining table or coffee table.

2 And, This Stunning Centerpiece Bowl

You can pay $100 for a beautiful wood bowl at Sur La Table or Williams Sonoma. Or you can walk into Aldi with a $20 bill and get this CROFTON Acacia Centerpiece Bowl. Use it for decorative purposes, put fruit in it, serve a salad, whatever you want.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Furniture Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Viral Fruit Cups

Unless you live under a rock, you are well aware that fruit cups and glasses are everywhere this season. From glass cups with fruit designs to melamine tumblers and Stanley-like cups, there are various ways to tap into the look. I love this set of four Crofton 4 Pack Fruity Jars, $6.99, which comes with a few different fruity designs.

4 Washable Play Mats

Washable play mats are a fun way to create an inviting space for kids to let loose. I love the new designs that Aldi is dropping of the 3′ x 5′ Indoor/Outdoor Washable Play Rug, including this baseball one, perfect for a little slugger. There is also a dollhouse and a football field.

5 Fun Outdoor Games

Do you need some outdoor games to get your summer off on a fun note? There are a few options at Aldi, including this Crane Lawn Bowling Set, $12.99. There is also a bocce set, giant dice, wooden dominoes, and more, all from $10 to $20.

6 Crocs Dupes

Don’t miss out on the Aldi version of Crocs for under $7. The newest design of the Crane Ladies Summer Clog is this blue marble-looking pattern. Shoppers maintain that the popular style looks and feels like the name-brand version for a fraction of the price. The store generally carries them in men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizes.

7 A Ride-On Corgi

Also in the toy department are these Little Town Hoppers, $12.99 each. My personal pick is the adorable Corgi, but there are other options, including a bear, a dinosaur, and a cow. Little ones can hop on them inside or outdoors, and they provide hours of fun. They are all the same price.

8 Indoor/Outdoor Rugs

There are some new rug designs hitting Aldi. Shoppers maintain you can’t beat the price, $14.99, for the 5′ x 7′ Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Rug. This navy trellis pattern has a Moroccan vibe, which I am seeing everywhere this season. There are other fabulous patterns to choose from.

9 An Outdoor Lantern

Let there be outdoor light for under $10! This Belavi Outdoor Lantern offers a clean, modern look and will help light up outdoor spaces. It comes in other colors, each for $9.99. You can use a real candle or LED inside of it.

10 Mini Awesome Pans

Aldi is dropping another shipment of its uber-popular Mini Awesome Pan in a variety of colors, including red. The pan is a highly affordable dupe for the $120 Our Place Mini Always Pan, and shoppers maintain it is perfect for cooking almost anything, as it is non-stick, durable, and heats up fast.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Finds That Feel More Expensive.

11 And, This Kayak Set for $100

You can even get a boat at Aldi for under $100. The Hydro Force Cove Champion X2 Kayak is perfect for beginners, and kids will definitely get a kick out of it. It literally comes with everything you need, including a pump, two paddles, removable fins, and storage necessities.