Shop 11 new HomeGoods summer decor finds, from Pottery Barn dupes to chic planters.

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Have you visited your local HomeGoods store recently? Summer is in full effect at mine and the aisles are filled to the brim with everything you need to get your home, backyard, patio, and even pool deck ready for the warmer weather. From adorable pool floats and outdoor furniture to cool, breathable bedding and coastal-inspired art, there are so many ways to infuse a little summer style into all of your spaces. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new HomeGoods summer decor finds flying off shelves right now.

1 Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture

I will never pay thousands of dollars on outdoor furniture sets again at stores like Pottery Barn and Ballard Designs. My HomeGoods continues getting gorgeous sets like this in, and they are all reasonably priced. The manager told me that the matching outdoor sets sell almost as fast as they hit the floor, so be ready to buy.

2 Lots of Pretty Planters

At my local gardening center, pots and planters can cost over $100. There are tons of amazing indoor and outdoor plants at my store for a fraction of the price. This yellow tulip ceramic pot is just $19.99 and will brighten things up.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Equestrian Art and Decor

I still love the whole equestrian aesthetic, and there are lots of great pieces at HomeGoods. In fact, the store is a great place to shop for shelf decor, because they always have a great assortment of bougie and expensive looking items.

4 Coastal Art

The beachy vibe is all over the store. We picked up this trio of framed shells, which looks like it could be from Pottery Barn if the price were higher. The linen backing makes it look upscale, and I love the washed wood frames.

5 Summer Quilt Sets

There are so many fabulous quilt sets this summer if you don’t like down in the winter. I love this Shabby Chic set, giving LoveShackFancy, Serena & Lily, and Pottery Barn vibes for less. It mixes gingham with floral, two of my favorite warm-weather patterns. The full/queen size is under $40.

6 Lots of Dish Sets

I found so many gorgeous à la carte dishes for summer at my store. However, you can never go wrong with HomeGoods stellar assortment of boxed sets if you want a matching look. This Sur la Table set looks just like the Crate & Barrel one we have at home.

7 So Much Patriotic Decor

Stock up on patriotic decor before Memorial Day and keep reusing it all summer long. There are so many items that are perfect for the summer holidays, including July 4th and Labor Day. But in true HomeGoods fashion, they will sell out before the end of the month.

8 Gauze Throw Blankets

HomeGoods got in a shipment of summer-weight throw blankets. I love these lighter-colored gauzy blankets instead. They will make such a difference in getting your home ready for summer. Don’t forget to pick up matching throw pillows.

9 Beautiful Rugs

Freshen up your home this summer by investing in new rugs. HomeGoods has some of the best deals on area rugs I have ever seen, and you can find high-quality name-brand options for a fraction of the retail price.

10 West Elm Looking Plant Stands

West Elm or HomeGoods? These beautiful, modern-looking metal plant stands are available in a variety of finishes, are sleek and sophisticated, and are perfect for housing real or faux plants. They started at $16.99, and honestly looked like they could cost triple that.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, Enormous Planters

I was surprised by the number of giant planters at my store. These massive white ones were so stunning and look like they are from Pottery Barn or Ballard designs. However, they cost a fraction of the price. HomeGoods is the place to shop for planters!